APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will, next Monday, hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the report of the Governor Simon Lalong-led technical committee and take final decision on the contentious extension of the tenure of the national and state executives.

Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who briefed newsmen after the meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Progressives governors that lasted for several hours at the party headquarters insisted that all the disagreements in the party have been resolved.

Earlier in the day, Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara State, had announced that the governors, under the platform of the APC, had agreed to conduct congresses instead of extending the tenure of the executives.

Addressing newsmen, Oyegun said: “Today, the governors and the NWC of the party decided to sit and look at the issues that seemingly dividing us. I want to say to you with absolute satisfaction and pride that all the issues you have been commenting about in the last two days have been completely and totally resolved. We are back in business as one United and happy family.

“I want to say also that yesterday, we set up a technical committee as ordered by NEC. From the very first minute that we called them to section, they have worked non-stop because I emphasise when I was inaugurating them that their report was time sensitive. It is sensitive because we have already sent out notices for the meeting of NEC which will hold on Monday.

“I am glad to say that the chairman of the technical committee has report d that his report will be ready will be ready this evening or tomorrow morning. This report will be placed before NEC on Monday, April 9 and appropriate decision will be taken.

“Thereafter, we will announce to you the further steps that we are going to take resulting from NEC consideration on the recommendations when we receive them.

The bottom line is that the APC leadership is back as one happy United and focused party. Strongly behind our president and strongly behind our governors in all the states,” he said.

Explaining the reason for the meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdulahi said: “It is left for the NEC to decide and if the committee recommends that the position of NEC should be maintained then there would be no need for an elective convention and then the president and those who are concerned that the decision we have taken is correct or not will have more confidence in the position of the party.

“But if the committee recommends that congresses should be held then NEC will consider the report and at the same decide whether to reverse itself. However, as I speak with you there is evidence whether the Committee will recommend this way or the other way,” he said.

Governors who attended the meeting were Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

Others were Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Adamawa governor, Jubril Bindow and the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Ahmed Ketso as well as the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Ado Dogowa.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has concluded plans to formally write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of the new ate schedule to conduct congresses into the wards, states executives.

A source who made the disclosure to Daily Sun while reacting to the tentative date for the congresses and the elective convention said, “They will continue with the former timetable release initially, but will just adjust the dates. In fact, latest by Thursday, the party will formally notify INEC to inform it of the new date. There is definitely no going back on the resolution to hold congress.”