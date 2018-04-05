The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday
5th April 2018 - I didn’t mean to disparage Gov Okorocha – VON DG
5th April 2018 - Kidnappers free Rivers traditional ruler after N1m ransom, inflict machete cuts
5th April 2018 - Insecurity: Herdsmen wipe out family of four in Taraba
5th April 2018 - JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP
5th April 2018 - South Korean fighter jet crashes, two pilots dead
5th April 2018 - Thousands expected to march in support of South Africa’s Zuma at court appearance
5th April 2018 - Lagos residents panic over fuel pipeline leak on Isheri-Ikotun road
5th April 2018 - Maada Bio sworn-in as Sierra Leone’s president
5th April 2018 - UNSC condemns attack on AU Mission
Home / Cover / National / APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday
APC EMERGENCY

APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday

— 5th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will, next Monday, hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the report of the Governor Simon Lalong-led technical committee and take final decision on the contentious extension of the tenure of the national and state executives.

Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who briefed newsmen after the meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Progressives governors that lasted for several hours at the party headquarters insisted that all the disagreements in the party have been resolved.

Earlier in the day, Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara State, had announced that the governors, under the platform of the APC, had agreed to conduct congresses instead of extending the tenure of the executives.

Addressing newsmen, Oyegun said: “Today, the governors and the NWC of the party decided to sit and look at the issues that seemingly dividing us. I want to say to you with absolute satisfaction and pride that all the issues you have been commenting about in the last two days have been completely and totally resolved. We are back in business as one United and happy family.

“I want to say also that yesterday, we set up a technical committee as ordered by NEC. From the very first minute that we called them to section, they have worked non-stop because I emphasise when I was inaugurating them that their report was time sensitive. It is sensitive because we have already sent out notices for the meeting of NEC which will hold on Monday.

“I am glad to say that the chairman of the technical committee has report d that his report will be ready will be ready this evening or tomorrow morning. This report will be placed before NEC on Monday, April 9 and appropriate decision will be taken.

“Thereafter, we will announce to you the further steps that we are going to take resulting from NEC consideration on the recommendations when we receive them.

The bottom line is that the APC leadership is back as one happy United and focused party. Strongly behind our president and strongly behind our governors in all the states,” he said.

Explaining the reason for the meeting, National Publicity Secretary of the party,  Bolaji Abdulahi said: “It is left for the NEC to decide and if the committee recommends that the position of NEC should be maintained then there would be no need for an elective convention and then the president and those who are concerned that the decision we have taken is correct or not will have more confidence in the position of the party.

“But if the committee recommends that congresses  should be held then NEC  will consider the report and at the same decide whether to reverse itself. However, as I speak with you there is evidence whether the Committee will recommend this way or the other way,” he said.

Governors who attended the meeting were Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

Others were Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Adamawa governor, Jubril Bindow and the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Ahmed Ketso as well as the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Ado Dogowa.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has concluded plans to formally write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of the new ate schedule to conduct congresses into the wards, states executives.

A source who made the disclosure to Daily Sun while reacting to the tentative date for the congresses and the elective convention said,  “They will continue with the former timetable release initially, but will just adjust the dates. In fact, latest by Thursday, the party will formally notify INEC to inform it of the new date. There is definitely no going back on the resolution to hold congress.”

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC EMERGENCY

APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday

— 5th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will, next Monday, hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the report of the Governor Simon Lalong-led technical committee and take final decision on the contentious extension of the tenure of the national and state executives. Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun,…

  • DISPARAGE Okechukwu

    I didn’t mean to disparage Gov Okorocha – VON DG

    — 5th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on Wednesday, said that he did not meant to disparage Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State in his appeal on the governor to stop pitting the Catholic Church with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and by extension President Muhammadu Buhari. Okechukwu…

  • RANSOM Rivers

    Kidnappers free Rivers traditional ruler after N1m ransom, inflict machete cuts

    — 5th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The abductors of a traditional ruler, Goodluck Umetor, in Ndele community, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have released him after inflicting machete cuts on the monarch. The kidnappers also reportedly collected N1 million ransom from the victim’s family before he was set free on the early hours of…

  • Insecurity: Herdsmen wipe out family of four in Taraba

    — 5th April 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed four members of a family in a midnight attack on, Wednesday, at Mbayi, in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. Executive Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, Hon. Shiban Tikare, who confirmed the incident, said that a nine-months-old baby mysterious survived when the attackers stormed…

  • JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP

    — 5th April 2018

    NAN Mr. Ali Janga has been reinstated as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, has confirmed. Aya told NAN, in Lokoja, on Thursday that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the order of the Inspector -General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris. He said…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share