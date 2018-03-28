Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s pronouncement on the tenure elongation of the elected national officials of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as illegal, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, on Tuesday.

Governor of Imo State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha, has applauded the President’s decision, saying his pronouncement has added to the nation’s democracy and Constitution of the Party.

Governor Okorocha recalled what President Buhari said about the need to protect and respect the provisions of the nation’s Constitution and that of the Party should not be seen as a Victory or defeat for any member of the Party, but could only be seen as another bold step towards deepening democratic practices in the country.

While commending the President for showing astute leadership in the party when it most mattered, the Imo State governor also lauded Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led EXCO of the party for leading it to its present state and noted that the Political history of the nation will be fair to them when it will be written.

Governor Okorocha who stated this in a release he issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, further maintained that the APC must continue to show good examples to other Political Parties by demonstrating due regard to the provisions of the nation’s Constitution and that of the Party.