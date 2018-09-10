APC mulls restructuring

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, raised the hope on the much-talked about restructuring of the country, as it said a machinery has been set up to work out modality for the implementation of a report on true federalism.

“A well-articulated roadmap, considering all the issues involved in ensuring a new, well secured, better governed Nigeria with equitable distribution of resources within the component federating units, is being given serious attention,” the party said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, yesterday.

A committee on True Federalism set up by the APC and headed Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, in its report to the immediate-past National Working Committee (NWC) had made a recommendations on 24 items to balance the federation.

The items include creation of states; merger of states, delegation principle, fiscal federalism, devolution of power and resources between state, federal and local governments, federating units, form of government, independent candidacy, land tenure system, local government autonomy, power sharing and rotation, resource control, types of legislature, demand for affirmation for vulnerable groups – people with disabilities, women and youth; ministerial appointment; citizenship, state constitution, community participation, minimum wage, governance, judiciary, state realignment and border adjustment, circular status of the federation and referendum.

According to the party, a practical approach to implement the report is being considered by the Federal Government.

“The APC believes that good, sincere, focussed, and purposeful leadership at all levels will propel the country to its deserved heights,” he said, adding, “Sincere efforts towards achieving true federalism are more important than politically-exploited populist rhetoric which achieve nothing.

“With emphasis on practicability, constitutionality and reality, we are confident that true federalism or restructuring as some will like to call it will be better achieved under the President Buhari-led APC administration.”

However, Nabena said APC would never succumb to ethnic champions like former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and others bent on campaigns to breakup the country.

Apparently reacting to the debate between Atiku and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Nabena said: “The renewed restructuring debate particularly between the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and one of his predecessors, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been trending in the media.