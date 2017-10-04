APC mourns Mukhtar Muhammed

The APC has condoled with the family of late Air Vice Marshall Mukhtar Muhammed (rtd), a former military governor of old Kaduna State.

According to a statement issued by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja, the deceased died at the age of 73 in London.

The party also condoled with the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the government and people of Kaduna and Jigawa states over the death of the elder statesman.

The party described the deceased as a patriot and a leading progressive voice in the country, who spoke passionately for the unity and development of the North and the entire country.

According to the APC, Muhammed also spoke on the need to salvage the country and the Northern region from problems of insecurity and poverty.

“He was one of the country’s finest and principled military officer who distinguished himself in the various commands and assignments he held and undertook in the Nigerian Air-force.

“While the death of AVM Muhammed is a sad and painful loss, we should take solace in the fact that he lived an impactful life.”

It prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant his soul eternal rest.

The deceased was the Wazirin Dutse, and Chairman of the first private FM Radio station in Kano State, Freedom Radio and ACF Board of Trustees Deputy Chairman.

(Source: NAN)