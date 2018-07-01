APC: Many hurdles before Oshiomhole

From President Muhammadu Buhari to former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, there was a consensus that the party struck gold with the election of Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the ruling party.

Therefore, for the APC leaders, the main task before Oshiomhole, who is a former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), is to lead the party to victory in the 2019 general elections.

Fully agreeing with this expectation, President Buhari said: “I believe we have put in place an executive that we all can be proud of, one that would lead our party from victory to victory, from progress to progress, and one that Nigerians can be proud of. Together, we will all build a cohesive party, that will do our country a world of good.”