The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries
25th April 2018 - Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred
25th April 2018 - Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities
25th April 2018 - Empire publisher visits Aso Rock
25th April 2018 - With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications
25th April 2018 - These blessings are too much for us
25th April 2018 - Bauchi gov. declares Thursday public holiday as Buhari visits
25th April 2018 - International friendly: Eagles’ll be ready for Three Lions –Mikel
25th April 2018 - Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley
25th April 2018 - Eagles’ ve top strikers for World Cup -Rohr
Home / Politics / APC leadership: No room for third term – Tinubu
Tinubu

APC leadership: No room for third term – Tinubu

— 25th April 2018

Chukwudi Nweje

Former Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that there will be no room for any party official who has served more than two terms in the party’s executive; at all levels.

Tinubu also passed a vote of confidence in the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru-led 68-member National Convention Committee of the party. He said the committee will conduct a free, fair and credible election that will make the party stronger.

Tinubu said these at a stakeholders meeting of the APC, at the party’s secretariat in Lagos, yesterday, and added that time has come to inject new blood to lead the party.

“There will be no ‘third termers’; we must inject fresh blood to lead our great party. We are not talking about the general election; we are not talking about the National Assembly, we are talking about the party executives,” he said.
The former governor dismissed speculations that the forthcoming congress and convention will tear the party apart.

“Four years ago, we held congresses and we held a convention. We elected a governor and we elected a president and we sent them to Abuja. We are going to hold our congresses and we are going to hold a convention,” he reiterated.

Tinubu also promised to look into the crisis rocking the Alimosho chapter of the party in Lagos State.

“I have read various petitions the factions have sent to me and I want to let you know that I will look into the various claims. I want you to send your claims to the party chairman in Lagos and he will send them to me.”
Tinubu also commended the state government for the massive infrastructural development going on in Lagos.
He said these developments made history when President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, visited the state at the same time.

“It is not easy to have the president and the vice president leave Abuja at the same time, to visit a state,”Tinubu said.

Thereafter, the state chairman of the APC, Oladele Ajomale, reiterated that the embargo on officials who have served two terms from further seeking re-election is only for party executives at all levels, but may be extended to elected officials; depending on the circumstances.

He, however, did not elaborate.
On how to fill the vacuum that will be created by the ban on ‘third term,’ Ajomale said the party has a large crop of fresh blood who have been groomed to take over.

“The party wants to inject fresh blood into its leadership. Anybody who has served two terms or more cannot run again.

“Some of us have been given the opportunity to serve and I think it is enough. I want to move on,” Ajomale added.
Some party chieftains at the meeting included former ambassador to Ghana, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, member representing Ikeja Constituency I in the House of Assembly, Folajimi Lai-Mohammed, among others.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MODULAR REFINERIES

FG to boost local fuel production with Modular refineries

— 25th April 2018

NAN The Federal Government, on Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to establishing modular refineries in the country to boost local production of petroleum products. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Vice President on Niger Delta, Mr. Edobor Iyamu, gave the assurance during a facility inspection of OPAC Refinery in Kwale, Ndokwa East Local Government of Delta…

  • MELAYE

    Dino Melaye in intensive care unit, senators barred

    — 25th April 2018

    I can’t reach IGP – Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun indicate that Dino Melaye, the embattled Senator from Kogi State, is currently at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja. The revelation was made at about 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn N’Allah,…

  • Glo

    Glo, Huawei to build submarine cable across communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Telecommunications company, Globacom, has again taken a giant leap to boost ICT in Nigeria with its proposed construction of a multi-billion-naira optic fibre submarine cable that will run across oil platforms and communities in Nigeria. Named Glo 2, the initiative was unveiled at a contract-signing ceremony between the national operator, Globacom, and global…

  • Empire publisher visits Aso Rock

    — 25th April 2018

    The Publisher/ECO, Empire International Magazine, Dele Aberuagba, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Mr. Femi Adesina at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The visit which saw the publisher presenting copies of the UK-based magazine to Mr. Adesina afforded the two professional colleagues/veterans share diverse experiences of being…

  • Communications

    With infrastructure, telecoms landscape’ll be more prosperous – Nnamani, CEO, Medallion Communications

    — 25th April 2018

    Mr. Ikechukwu Nanmani is the Chief Executive Officer, Medallion Communications Limited. In this interview with The Sun Tech and Gadgets, he speaks about his company and issues in ICT sector. Excerpts: About Medallion Communications Medallion is a telecomm infrastructure provider. We provide the enabling infrastructure that the major telecomm operators and ICT players need to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share