APC leadership: No room for third term – Tinubu

Chukwudi Nweje

Former Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that there will be no room for any party official who has served more than two terms in the party’s executive; at all levels.

Tinubu also passed a vote of confidence in the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru-led 68-member National Convention Committee of the party. He said the committee will conduct a free, fair and credible election that will make the party stronger.

Tinubu said these at a stakeholders meeting of the APC, at the party’s secretariat in Lagos, yesterday, and added that time has come to inject new blood to lead the party.

“There will be no ‘third termers’; we must inject fresh blood to lead our great party. We are not talking about the general election; we are not talking about the National Assembly, we are talking about the party executives,” he said.

The former governor dismissed speculations that the forthcoming congress and convention will tear the party apart.

“Four years ago, we held congresses and we held a convention. We elected a governor and we elected a president and we sent them to Abuja. We are going to hold our congresses and we are going to hold a convention,” he reiterated.

Tinubu also promised to look into the crisis rocking the Alimosho chapter of the party in Lagos State.

“I have read various petitions the factions have sent to me and I want to let you know that I will look into the various claims. I want you to send your claims to the party chairman in Lagos and he will send them to me.”

Tinubu also commended the state government for the massive infrastructural development going on in Lagos.

He said these developments made history when President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, visited the state at the same time.

“It is not easy to have the president and the vice president leave Abuja at the same time, to visit a state,”Tinubu said.

Thereafter, the state chairman of the APC, Oladele Ajomale, reiterated that the embargo on officials who have served two terms from further seeking re-election is only for party executives at all levels, but may be extended to elected officials; depending on the circumstances.

He, however, did not elaborate.

On how to fill the vacuum that will be created by the ban on ‘third term,’ Ajomale said the party has a large crop of fresh blood who have been groomed to take over.

“The party wants to inject fresh blood into its leadership. Anybody who has served two terms or more cannot run again.

“Some of us have been given the opportunity to serve and I think it is enough. I want to move on,” Ajomale added.

Some party chieftains at the meeting included former ambassador to Ghana, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, member representing Ikeja Constituency I in the House of Assembly, Folajimi Lai-Mohammed, among others.