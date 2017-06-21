The Sun News
Home / National / APC leaders, youths, others reaffirm support for Amaechi

APC leaders, youths, others reaffirm support for Amaechi

— 21st June 2017

Notable leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in  Rivers State have described the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi as a man of peace, honour, purpose, foresight and integrity.

They also expressed optimism that politicians and non politicians in Rivers State would team up with Amaechi to disloge Nyesom Wike out of Rivers State Government House  in 2019.

“Rivers State has been very lucky to have the person of Amaechi”

In a release issued in Port Harcourt by the APC 2019 Mandate and signed by the National Chairman, Mrs Ibufuro Thompson, the leaders praised Amaechi for accelerating the realisation of the political aspiration of the people and expanding the reach of the party in the South-South geo-political zone, particularly Rivers State.

They said Wike had already lost the 2019 governorship election because the PDP administration had performed abysmally.

“The APC in Rivers State represents in clear terms, the aspirations of millions of Rivers people for a positive change in the state”

The leaders condemned those trying to put Amaechi in a smaller garment, saying success in Rivers State in 2019 was certain with unity and purpose.

The leaders commended Amaechi for making Rivers State a true haven where Nigerians of diverse ethnic and religious groups have converged to do legitimate businesses and achieve their life pursuit under enabling trade environment.

They attributed Amaechi’s rising political profile to his numerous achievements in the areas of youth empowerment, infrastructural development and leadership projection at all levels.

“Rotimi Amaechi has the interest of the people at heart. He is better than Wike in terms of good programmes that have impact to the masses.

They appealed to stakeholders to respect the hierarchy of leadership in the party.

“Battle of wits and personality clashes are strange to Rivers APC. Amaechi remains the leader of APC in Rivers State”

They also commended the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for getting Nigerians on the right path to economic growth.

“No one will make Nigeria great except Nigerians”

The APC 2019 Mndate is a diversity of civil society groups, ethnic nationalities, professional organisations, labour,, business and economic interest groups, women and youth groups, political groups and even government related interests.

