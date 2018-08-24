– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun
24th August 2018 - Women engineers mentor Lagos girls
24th August 2018 - Ex-lawmaker leads 1,000 APC members to PDP in Ebonyi
24th August 2018 - Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers
24th August 2018 - Howe wants Bournemouth to stay grounded after strong start
24th August 2018 - Days after Sallah, unsold rams litter Lagos markets
24th August 2018 - Osun guber: APC candidate promises to sustain full workers’ salary payment
24th August 2018 - Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku
24th August 2018 - West Ham Utd need to be more clinical to win at Arsenal — Arnautovic
24th August 2018 - The Bafarawa challenge
Home / Politics / APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun

APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun

— 24th August 2018

NAN

Mr Clement Akanni, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Ila State Constituency in Osun House of Assembly, on Thursday, announced his defection from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While explaining the reason behind his defection at the palace of Orangun of Ila, Akanni said he was forced out of the party by those he described  as political adversaries.

He complained about his community being sidelined in government policies and programmes.

READ ALSO Ex-lawmaker leads 1,000 APC members to PDP in Ebonyi

He also stated that whenever he tried to positively influence government policies to favour his constituents, he always faced resistance from people within his party.

He said since  he could not champion the cause of his people,  it is better he move to another political party that would give him the needed support.

Mr Peter Babalola, the Chairman of Osun Local Government Service Commission has  reportedly resigned his position from the Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Babalola, who was one of the aspirants that contested for the APC governorship ticket, in which Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola eventually emerged winner, explained in a letter addressed to Gov. Aregbesola, that he resigned to pursue other endeavours.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun

— 24th August 2018

NAN Mr Clement Akanni, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Ila State Constituency in Osun House of Assembly, on Thursday, announced his defection from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While explaining the reason behind his defection at the palace of Orangun of Ila, Akanni said he was…

  • LAWMAKER

    Ex-lawmaker leads 1,000 APC members to PDP in Ebonyi

    — 24th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki About 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors were led by a former member of the state’s House of Assembly, who represented Ebonyi North East constituency in the state legislature, Mr. Bede Nwali….

  • TEENAGERS

    Foundation alerts on dangers of social media on teenagers

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN World Impact Development Foundation has advised parents, guardians and school teachers to teach and guide teenagers on the dangers associated with the use of social media. Mr Dexter King, Peak Performance and Leadership Coach of the foundation, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja….

  • OSUN GUBER

    Osun guber: APC candidate promises to sustain full workers’ salary payment

    — 24th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to sustain the payment of full salary the state government resumed in July when it paid all categories of workers in full. Governor Rauf Aregbesola opted for a modulated salary regime in 2015 as a palliative…

  • MATERIALS

    Foreign exchange on raw materials to yield N3tr – Onu

    — 24th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government said that with the successful implementation of the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development in the country, it would save N3 trillion in a period of five years. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this at the First National Consultantive forum for regulatory…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share