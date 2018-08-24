APC lawmaker defects to PDP, another party chieftain resigns in Osun

NAN

Mr Clement Akanni, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Ila State Constituency in Osun House of Assembly, on Thursday, announced his defection from the ruling APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While explaining the reason behind his defection at the palace of Orangun of Ila, Akanni said he was forced out of the party by those he described as political adversaries.

He complained about his community being sidelined in government policies and programmes.

He also stated that whenever he tried to positively influence government policies to favour his constituents, he always faced resistance from people within his party.

He said since he could not champion the cause of his people, it is better he move to another political party that would give him the needed support.

Mr Peter Babalola, the Chairman of Osun Local Government Service Commission has reportedly resigned his position from the Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Babalola, who was one of the aspirants that contested for the APC governorship ticket, in which Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola eventually emerged winner, explained in a letter addressed to Gov. Aregbesola, that he resigned to pursue other endeavours.