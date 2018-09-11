APC: Jalo, Kigbu, others pick, return guber forms

Speaking to newsmen, Jalo attributed non-engagement of youths in the North in business activities to insecurity challenges confronting the North East.

The immediate past national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo, and several others, including former federal permanent secretary, Dauda Kigbo, were among governorship aspirant who picked and returned their Expression of Interest and Nomination forms, yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen, Jalo, a Gombe state governorship aspirant, attributed non-engagement of youths in the North in business activities to the incessant insecurity challenges confronting the North East.

“I want to equally say that we have to farm round the year, not the season, because, if you farm for four months and wait for eight months doing nothing, of course, you will be poor. These are the things bringing insecurity; particularly in my zone (North East) because many people are not engaged in economic activities or businesses. So, we have to do something to ensure our people are better in terms of generating income,” he said.

Asked why he has chosen not to decry the style of leadership of his state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Dasuki said it is not in his nature to criticise people and noted he will definitely change his attitude on that.

“Actually it depends on someone’s nature and upbringing. You know they say empty vessels make the loudest noise. I want to say, on that, people will begin to see the difference.”

Meanwhile, another governorship aspirant in Nasarawa State, Kigbo, attributed the insecurity in the country to the failure of intelligence, and has advocated the use of traditional rulers in peace-building.

“We did a lot of studies in security, peace-building and management. One of the things I will do and which I have recognised is that failure of intelligence is responsible for violence and crisis. What I will do is to apply technology and tradition.

“Those of us who are old enough will remember that, in our villages, when you have a guest, the ward head must know about the guest. The ward head will report to the village head, who will, in turn, report to the district head. That is still done in the French system.

“So, if anything happens in a particular area that is not known to that area, the security people will know where to start their investigations from. This way, we will bring the traditional rulers into peace-building.

“The tradition of chiefs going round their domain has collapsed; we will revive that, involve them so that we can hold them accountable for peace in their domain.

“We will also apply technology. When you apply modern technology with tradition, you will get the best result. So, we will be able to nip insecurity in the bud. The idea that you make traditional rulers a fire brigade approach to peace-building is not encouraging.

“Before the crisis happened, you don’t even remember that they exist! That era will be gone because we will begin to address the issue before it happens, so, calling them when it occur does not even arise,” he said.