BUHARI

APC inaugurates pro-Buhari campaign volunteers for 186 LGs in North West

— 9th July 2018

NAN

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North West chapter, on Sunday, inaugurated volunteers committed to propagating the achievements of  President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The volunteers, drawn from the 186 local government areas  in the zone, were inaugurated by Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan, represented by Sen. Abu Ibrahim, said that the volunteers were carefully selected to diligently work under the Buhari/Osibanjo 2019 Presidency Re-election Organization.

He added that they would propagate the policies and programme’s of the administration and canvass support ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He stressed that the volunteers would highlight the landmark achievements of the Buhari administration especially “in the area of security, economy, fight against corruption and infrastructural development with consequent redemption of hitherto soiled image of Nigeria in the comity of Nations.

“There is no gainsaying that President Buhari took the mantle of leadership of Nigeria when it was almost on a brink of collapse evident in the activities of Boko Haram terrorist which had  captured over 14 local governments.

“The economy was battered  by the government that Buhari succeeded to the point that payment of workers salaries was about to be impossible due to embezzlement, bribery and other related economic and financial recklessness.”

Lawal noted that apart from decimating Boko Haram, the administration has so far succeeded in fighting corruption through the enforcement of Treasury Single Account which controlled government finances effectively  and blocked the siphoning of public funds by fraudulent officials.

“Other reasons why we voluntarily support Buhari /Osibanjo 2019 presidency includes it’s sincerity of purpose, integrity, transparency, accountability, discipline, ethics, trust and tolerance displayed over the years.

“The strong desire of the administration for continuity in progress, readiness to create opportunities for leadership experience among the youth also makes a basic requirement for their re-election in 2019,” he added.

Also, Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, said that the administration had taken good measures within three years to address some of the challenges facing the country.

Wamakko said the diversification of Nigeria economy from old age reliance on oil as the mainstay of the county’s economy to agriculture and mining had produced positive results.

“Yet again, the government also engages in providing infrastructure service to Nigerian in terms of good roads, railways, houses across the country.”

Also speaking Sen. Jibrin Barau ( APC Kano) expressed support for the laudable achievements of President Buhari, adding “we must work together to sustain the good work as what President Buhari administration has done PDP has not done in their 16 years.”

In his remarks, Alhassan Ado-Dogowa, Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, said President Buhari is for all Nigerians including the young women and  old.

Ado-Dogowa said the President should be commended for accepting to contest for another term, declaring that ” his contest is a sacrifice for the betterment of Nigeria not for any selfish benefit.

“We are for Buhari to continue come 2019 and we must make sacrifices to achieve it.”

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, represented by his Deputy, Bala Bantex called on the coordinators to remain steadfast in the task ahead to ensure success.

