APC inaugurates National Convention c’ttee Monday

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will, Monday, inaugurate the 68-member committee to oversee the party’s forthcoming elective National Convention billed for Abuja on May 14.

The ruling party had last week announced the composition of the National Convention Committee, picking the Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, as the chairman.

APC’s National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, had in a statement announced that the 68-member committee equally has governors of Imo, Borno, Katsina, Oyo, Yobe, Kaduna, Plateau, Adamawa, Kogi and Edo states as members.

Other members of the committee, which also included serving and former senators and members of House of Representatives and notable party chieftains, include Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Sen. Ben Uwajumogu that serve as Deputy Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

To kick-start the programme of activities for the convention, the ruling party had recently released the timetable and schedule of activities for the congresses and national convention, fixing May 14 as the National Convention date.

It revealed that while the Appeals committee to look into the issues arising from the conduct of the ward congresses will sit on Thursday May 3, the Local Government Area congresses to elect officers to the LGA Executive Committee and three delegates to the national convention will hold on Saturday, May 5.

For the appeals arising from the conduct of the LGAs congresses, the ruling party fixed Monday, May 7, just as the conduct of state congresses would take place on Wednesday, May 9, while the appeals arising from the conduct of the state congresses will hold Thursday May 10, 2018.

The statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed that the National chairman of the party, Chief Odigie-Oyegun will perform the inauguration of the committee at the party’s national headquarters today.