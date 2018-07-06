The APC implosion

They have not listened to the yearnings and aspirations of suffering Nigerians since they came to power three years ago. They have done nothing to stop the carnage in some parts of the country caused by Fulani herdsmen. The party has seemingly taken Nigerians for a ride. The party’s greatest undoing its open lack of internal democracy. The brazen lack of internal democracy in the party actually reared its ugly head during the party congresses and finally its national convention that was characterized by frictions. The ‘I don’t care’ attitude of the leadership of the party may be the last straw that broke the camel’s back that led to the emergence of the R-APC. The cracks in the walls of the APC are too many that most pundits doubt if the Adams Oshiomhole’s leadership will be able to resolve them before the commencement of the 2019 general elections. A party seeking for a re-election ought not to have been saddled with many crises now facing the ruling behemoth. How the APC manages its internal contradictions will show how they fare in the forthcoming elections. The implosion in APC is self-inflicted. The party has failed to manage its success. Its inability to manage its fortunes is behind the unfolding drama in the party. More of such dramas will occur before the 2019 polls. With the R-APC in place, APC will lose most of its founding members and followers. The new faction led by Buba Galadima, former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has the support of all the legacy parties and it may draw other aggrieved bigwigs of the party to its side. Galadima, who is the National Chairman of the R-APC, said that they were com- pelled to form a faction because the ruling party has “derailed from its original plans and vision.”

Galadima observed that “the APC has failed to deliver on its key promises to the nation. There is no evidence of any political will to reverse the decline of our party while leaders, who have created these circumstances, continue to behave as if Nigerians owe our party votes as a matter of right.” Galadima also said that “The APC government has been a monumental disaster, even worse than the government it replaced. The party that was a vehicle for enthroning the government was rendered powerless by manipulations and complete lack of due process in its operations.” The congresses and the party’s recent convention held were given as the last straw that broke the camel’s back. According to Galadima, the congresses were intensely disputed as it was conducted with impunity, total disregard for the party’s constitution and naked display of power and practices that have no place in a party we all worked very hard to put in place.” The reasons given for the formation of the R-APC are well known to the public. They are incontrovertible. Nigerians are just waiting for another opportunity to speak their minds with their votes. They did the same in 2015 when they voted out the then behemoth, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Given the situation on the ground, the ruling party is fast losing its grip on power. The party is fast losing the support of Nigerians, especially people of voting age. The youths are disenchanted with the party’s