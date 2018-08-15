APC ideology, most efficient to transform Nigeria – Oyo SSG

…Presents letter of guber intent to party

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Secretary to Oyo State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, who has joined the 2019 governorship race in the state, has said the ideology of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) provides the most proficient platform that is capable of transforming Nigeria.

He said this in his address during the presentation of his letter of intent for the governorship race to the state executive council of APC under the leadership of Chief Akin Oke, at the party secretariat, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Receiving the letter, Oke noted that a total of 13 members of the party have submitted letters of intent to succeed Governor Abiola Ajimobi, promising that the party would provide a level-playing field for all the aspirants.

Alli, in his address, stated:”I am proud to note that the APC ideology provides the most efficient platform that is capable of transforming our dear nation. Together, we will continue to see that Nigeria attains the required global recognition and relevance that is befitting of our size and diversity.

“This desires cuts across all levels – from national to sub-national administration, even down to individuals. It is therefore with great pride that I proclaim my conviction in the party as the panacea for national and community development.”

Alli noted further that “In good governance, as we have observed in the last seven years, are the signals and symbols for safety, socio-economic welfare, poverty alleviation, human capital development, service reforms and reorientation, sound health, urbanisation, environmental uplifting, infrastructural growth and industrialisation and public engagement as manifested in Oyo State.

“Indeed, the commitment to empowering women and employing the youth as well as other well-crafted objectives of the tripod agenda is our collective mission. These legacies must be sustained and take to the next level.

“In the history of Oyo State, the vision of a 25-year organic development masterplan is unprecedented. To lock-in this history requires institutionalising the execution of the masterplan rooted upon transparency, commitment and professionalism.

“Also, our solid upbringing in the ethos of the traditional and modern Yoruba culture calls for our continued total devotion to ethical paradigm as ‘Omoluabi.’ These are the values we shall continually espouse and which shall be our guide for the advancement of governance for the benefit of the citizenry.

“Having been privileged to be part of the first-rated tram of Governor Ajimobi, I am offering myself to serve the state as it’s governor in 2019.

“My interest in Oyo State governorship project is to further the repositioning of agriculture as the basis of our industrialisation, enhancing the fortune of our education, health, human capital, including staff development and welfare, industry, commerce, youth development, engagement and empowerment of women, sports redevelopment, and other strategic potentials across the state.

“My humble knowledge and modest participation in the rebuilding effort of the present government, under our leader, how ignited my interest in this ‘Continuity for Progress Scheme,’ required for further advancement of Oyo State.

“It is for this reason that I seel your support as I formally declare my interest in the governorship position of Oyo State in the platform of our great party, APC, in 2019, in order to continue the next phase or our socio-economic masterplan.

“As we are set to further promote and sustain the current all-inclusive governance in Oyo State, together we shall progress, together we shall prosper, together we shall advance and together we shall triumph.”