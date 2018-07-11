APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) from the 17 southern states have accused the All Progressive Congress-led government of frustrating and making Nigerians hopeless.

Operating under the auspices of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), the CPC members urged Nigerians to appreciate the leadership of Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC) for their ability to increase their stake in the Nigerian Project.

They further argued that with the kind of personalities involved in the CUPP was an indication that Nigerians would absolutely be liberated from shackles of poverty and abandonment.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Ikonomwan Francis, they said, “We, core members of the defunct CPC from the 17 southern states under the auspices of SMN wish to enjoin Nigerians to appreciate the leadership of R-APC for their ability to increase their stake in the Nigerian Project.

“It was becoming very obvious that the APC-led federal government has made Nigerians frustrated and hopeless in a manner that they cannot only speak for themselves, but nobody was dogged enough to speak for them.

“But Engr. Buba Galadima has taken the bull by the horn to express and expose the dissatisfaction and sufferings of Nigerians to the entire world.

“The emergence of R-APC has given Nigerians a sigh of relief not only members of Legacy Parties, but the entire Nigeria People. They now have a formidable platform that can restore their lost hope.

“From the MoU that was signed recently by 39 political parties and kind of personalities involved in the CUPP it was a clear indication that Nigerians will absolutely be liberated from shackles of poverty and abandonment. Nigerians has never spoken with one voice as they have expressed on Monday.

“We, members of SMN hereby expressed shock that the factional chairman, APC, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, who has said ab-nitio that the action of the Galadima-led R-APC is inconsiquetial is now raling around those he had initially described as looters, soliciting for their support.

“We want to state categorically that Nigerians have collectively rejected President Buhari-led Federal government, even more than they did to former President Goodluck Jonathan

“Finally, the colossal damage on Nigeria as a nation is so enormous Nigerians that they cannot revert their decision to support President Buhari come 2019,” the members said.