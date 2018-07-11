The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Lack of awareness affecting use of biotech crops–FG
11th July 2018 - APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC
11th July 2018 - Adeosun’s exemption certificate: NYSC has spoken on behalf of FG – Mohammed
11th July 2018 - JUST IN: Fayose teargassed, beaten in Ado-Ekiti
11th July 2018 - Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC
11th July 2018 - Why I’m in Nigeria, by South African President Ramaphosa
11th July 2018 - Joining CUPP is sleeping with strange bed fellows – ADP
11th July 2018 - UNICEF to cover more disadvantaged children in Zamfara
11th July 2018 - ECOWAS to host 2018 Diplomatic Sports in Abuja
11th July 2018 - EFCC secures 142 convictions in 6 months
Home / Cover / National / APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC
APC

APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC

— 11th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) from the 17 southern states have accused the All Progressive Congress-led government of frustrating and making Nigerians hopeless.

Operating under the auspices of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), the CPC members urged Nigerians to appreciate the leadership of Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC) for their ability to increase their stake in the Nigerian Project.

They further argued that with the kind of personalities involved in the CUPP was an indication that Nigerians would absolutely be liberated from shackles of poverty and abandonment.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Ikonomwan Francis, they said, “We, core members of  the defunct CPC from the 17 southern states under the auspices of SMN wish to enjoin Nigerians to appreciate the leadership of R-APC for their ability to increase their stake in the Nigerian Project.

“It was becoming very obvious that the APC-led federal government has made Nigerians frustrated and hopeless in a manner that they cannot only speak for themselves, but nobody was dogged enough to speak for them.

“But Engr. Buba Galadima has taken the bull by the horn to express and expose the dissatisfaction and sufferings of Nigerians to the entire world.

“The emergence of R-APC has given Nigerians a sigh of relief not only members of Legacy Parties, but the entire Nigeria People. They now have a formidable platform that can restore their lost hope.

“From the MoU that was signed recently by 39 political parties and kind of personalities involved in the CUPP it was a clear indication that Nigerians will absolutely be liberated from shackles of poverty and abandonment. Nigerians has never spoken with one voice as they have expressed on Monday.

“We, members of SMN hereby expressed shock that the factional chairman, APC, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, who has said ab-nitio that the action of the Galadima-led R-APC is inconsiquetial is now raling around those he had initially described as looters, soliciting for their support.

“We want to state categorically that Nigerians have collectively rejected President Buhari-led Federal  government, even more than they did to former President Goodluck Jonathan

“Finally, the colossal damage on Nigeria as a nation is so enormous Nigerians that they cannot revert their decision to support President Buhari come 2019,” the members said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BIOTECH

Lack of awareness affecting use of biotech crops–FG

— 11th July 2018

Okwe Obi and Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has said that lack of awareness, ineffective information sharing by scientists and even cultural and religious factors constituted some of the reasons why Nigerians do not make use biotechnology crops. The government explained that biotechnology crops have the potential of increasing yield and lowering production costs….

  • APC

    APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC

    — 11th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) from the 17 southern states have accused the All Progressive Congress-led government of frustrating and making Nigerians hopeless. Operating under the auspices of Southern Mandate of Nigeria (SMN), the CPC members urged Nigerians to appreciate the leadership of Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC)…

  • ADEOSUN

    Adeosun’s exemption certificate: NYSC has spoken on behalf of FG – Mohammed

    — 11th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government has nothing to add to the controversy trailing the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun’s alleged forged National Youth Service Corps (NUSc) certificate of exemption. The Minister was responding to a question by State House Correspondents at the end of the…

  • FAYOSE

    JUST IN: Fayose teargassed, beaten in Ado-Ekiti

    — 11th July 2018

    Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was, on Wednesday morning, allegedly attacked and tear-gassed by security operatives that had stationed at the entrance of the Government House in the state capital since Tuesday. While confirming the incident, Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, claimed that the governor was…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC

    — 11th July 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari has split the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Act from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while signing the NFIU Bill to law. Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this, on Wednesday, while briefing State House correspondents, in Abuja. Enang said with the signing of the bill, the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share