– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - APC has appointed Nigerians – Bishop Ezeofor
2nd August 2018 - Tricycle owners oust excos for insulting Edo deputy gov
2nd August 2018 - Bayelsa flays FG over deduction from FAAC
2nd August 2018 - Another look at the Customs
2nd August 2018 - Mugabe demystified as ZANU-PF wins absolute majority
2nd August 2018 - Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances
2nd August 2018 - NCP south chapters threaten to pull out of PDP
2nd August 2018 - PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo
2nd August 2018 - Protesting Ogbomoso residents block Ilorin expressway
2nd August 2018 - Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala
Home / National / APC has appointed Nigerians – Bishop Ezeofor
APC

APC has appointed Nigerians – Bishop Ezeofor

— 2nd August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, has called Nigerians to withdraw their supports to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections because, according to him, the party has disappointed them in the past four year.

Bishop Ezeofor made the call at the Basilica of St. James the Great Cathedral, Atani, headquarters of Anglican Diocese of Ogbaru, during the enthronement of Rt. Rev. Prosper Amah as the second Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese.

He maintained that for Nigeria to move forward Nigerians should elected creditable candidate.

His words, “What is important now is for politicians to look around and find out which of the parties that will move the nation forward and then join the bandwagon.

READ ALSO: Tricycle owners oust excos for insulting Edo deputy gov

“APC has moved us backward and if we must progress, we must do the needful by leaving the APC which could not lead Nigeria into success and queue behind a better party that can guarantee our progress because we must progress as a nation since Nigeria is bigger than a single individual or APC as a political party,” Ezeofor stated.

He, therefore, urged Bishop Amah, who took over from him as the Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru, to surpass his footprint in Ogbaru Diocese by completing the structures and at the same time lead the Anglican faithfuls to God.

Chancellor of the Diocese, Justice Pete Obiora, while presenting the key of a new brand Toyota SUV bought by the lay faithful to Bishop Amah, said they were welcoming him to the Diocese with an open heart and urged him to do his best in shepherding the flock in the Diocese.

Obiora also praised Bishop Ezeofor saying as the pioneer Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese, did marvelously well in the service of God and humanity and urged him to replicate the same in his new Aguata Diocese.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

APC has appointed Nigerians – Bishop Ezeofor

— 2nd August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, has called Nigerians to withdraw their supports to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections because, according to him, the party has disappointed them in the past four year. Bishop Ezeofor made the call at the Basilica of St….

  • Tricycle owners oust excos for insulting Edo deputy gov

    — 2nd August 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Edo State chapter, on Wednesday, ousted its executives for disrespecting the office of the deputy governor of the state. The association’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okungbowa Osasere, said the embattled Chairman, Mr. John Obozokai, was invited by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, to shed more…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa flays FG over deduction from FAAC

    — 2nd August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, on Wednesday, decried the deduction of revenues from the excess crude account without any cogent reasons by the Federal Government. It described the action as unconstitutional as monies domiciled in the account are proceeds from the 13 percent derivation meant for oil producing states. Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral…

  • OLUBADAN

    Olubadan hits back at 21 new kings, stops salaries, allowances

    — 2nd August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has ordered the traditional councils in the 11 local government areas in Ibadanland, Oyo State, not to pay salaries and other allowances of the 21 new kings in Ibadan and other chiefs without his clearance. He said he gave the order in his…

  • PDP

    NCP south chapters threaten to pull out of PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Confusion may be brewing in the National Conscience Party (NCP) as the Southern zone of the party has accused the National Chairman, Alhaji Tanko Yunusa, of unilaterally forcing the party into ‘unholy alliance’ with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It also threatened to boycott the National Executive Committee (NEC)/National Convention Committee (NCC) of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share