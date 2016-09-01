APC harvests more PDP key members 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday lost its key players in Oredo local government area of Edo State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 10 gubernatorial election.

They included the party’s former leader in the local government, Mr Dennis Evbomwan and Dr. Ebima Ogbeide, former State Chairman of Labour Party, Mr Tony Anileh, Madam goldenpenny, Mr Pius Izemwingie, Ikponmwonsa Usiobafoh, Mrs Vero Aguebor and Wilfred Enabulele, Secretary of Ward 5.

Leading hundreds of members of the party to defect to the APC, Mr. Evbomwan said the PDP has sunk in disarray because of the selfishness and self centeredness of national party leaders.

Describing the PDP as forgotten party, he said: “I have been a leader of the PDP for a long time but when the ship is sinking you don’t need to sink with it. I am here with my canvassers, unit heads and executives of some wards in Oredo to join the APC to fight the course which we believe in”.

Also speaking Dr. Ogbeide who said the defection was home coming for him, noted that he has no regret coming to join the APC to guarantee victory for its candidate.

“Today for me is home coming. When I resigned from the PDP three weeks ago, it was public knowledge because I have been used and dumped far too often.

“I have no regrets coming with my unit heads and ward executives to declare support and endorse Obaseki and his running mate, Hon Philip Shaibu.

“When I speak I am committed to what I say. This is action time, what is left now is for the chairman of the party to integrate all those who have come to the party especially at the unit level because we don’t have too much time.

“We did it before and I know by the grace of God we are going to win this election”, he said.

The defectors were received by the APC National Chairman, Chief Odigie-Oyegun, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, and the APC governorship candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Welcoming the defectors, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua, promised to integrate them into party structure and described the defection as an insurance that the APC will win the September election.

“Today is a day of answered prayers for me and our party”, he said.