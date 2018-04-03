The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - APC: Groups search for new national chair
3rd April 2018 - Again, Obasanjo rules out APC, PDP
3rd April 2018 - PDP tackles APC over 2015 election funds
3rd April 2018 - FG under fire over alleged looters’ list
3rd April 2018 - UN laments as Boko Haram kills 18, injures 83 in Borno 
3rd April 2018 - IPOB opposes proposed amnesty for Boko Haram insurgents 
3rd April 2018 - Looters’ list: Buhari, major beneficiary of Dasuki’s loot – Ex-Jonathan’s aide
2nd April 2018 - Extend school feeding from primary 4-6 – States appeal to Fed Govt
2nd April 2018 - Two injured as soldiers open fire to protect Gombe senator
2nd April 2018 - APC, PDP lack capacity to change Nigeria, Obasanjo insists
Home / Politics / APC: Groups search for new national chair

APC: Groups search for new national chair

— 3rd April 2018

The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Youths for Change has commenced a search for a consensus candidate for the party’s National Chairman.

Last week, President Muhammaadu Buhari urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) not to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The president said the extension would run foul of the country and the party’s constitution.

Thereafter, the NWC promised to empanel a small committee that would consider the president’s observations and advise the party appropriately.

This prompted the APC Grassroots Youths for Change to launch a search for a new national chairman for the party.

The group has, however, narrowed its search to Cross River State, in the South South geo-political zone.

One of those being considered is former governor of Cross River, Mr. Clement Ebri.

Ebri was governor of Cross River state on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) from 1992 to 1993. 

In 1999, he contested the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) primaries for the state governorship ticket and came second in the exercise.  He left the ANPP in 2006.

He joined the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) and became the national chairman from 2008 to 2009 when he resigned, after the former PPA governor in Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ebri is a chieftain of the APC in Cross River state.

It was also gathered that some individuals are also being considered, “but, that at the end of the day, what would determine who gets the nod will be a combination of his political antecedents and the final say of president Buhari…” according to  the group’s National Coordinator, Mr. Orlu Henry Manuchimso.

Manuchimso commended the president for his critical intervention.

“While I am concerned at the timing of the forthcoming national convention, whose outcome can polarise the party rather than unite it ahead of 2019 general elections, I am, however, on the same page with the president on the illegality of the tenure extension by the NEC,”  he said.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC: Groups search for new national chair

— 3rd April 2018

The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Youths for Change has commenced a search for a consensus candidate for the party’s National Chairman. Last week, President Muhammaadu Buhari urged the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) not to extend the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC), led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. The president said the extension would…

  • Again, Obasanjo rules out APC, PDP

    — 3rd April 2018

    •Insists parties lack capacity to rescue Nigeria Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has  reiterated that neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the present political and  socio-economic abyss. Obasanjo said despite the acclaimed reforms being undertaken by the APC-led Federal…

  • PDP tackles APC over 2015 election funds

    — 3rd April 2018

    • FG acted in bad faith on ‘looters’ list –SAN Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Lukman Olabiyi  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has has given the Presidency a 72-hour ultimatum to respond to allegations on the source of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign fund. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said instead…

  • FG under fire over alleged looters’ list

    — 3rd April 2018

    • Ex-Niger gov, Babangida Aliyu, threatens court action • Buhari also got money from NSA’s office –Fani-Kayode John Adams, Minna, with agency reports Former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has kicked against the inclusion  of his name in the list of alleged ‘looters’ of public funds released by the Federal Government on Sunday. Aliyu distanced…

  • UN laments as Boko Haram kills 18, injures 83 in Borno 

    — 3rd April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The United Nations has flayed the Easter day attack by Boko Haram insurgents that left no fewer than 18 persons among them a soldier dead and 83 others injured. Coming against the backdrop of a subsisting “ceasefire agreement” reached between the Federal Government and Boko Haram which culminated in the return of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share