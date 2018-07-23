APC govt. has failed totally, woefully, says Falae

Raphael Ede, Enugu

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has failed Nigeria in all respect, ranging from killings to dividing the country along ethnic lines more than ever in history.

Chief False, who said this at the weekend, in Enugu, when the party unveiled its manifesto ahead of the 2019 general elections, said the APC should be voted out in 2019 or it would destroy Nigeria forever.

Represented at the occasion by Chief Ebenezer Ikeyina, the National Vice Chairman, South East, Falae said the APC has wasted “our time,” these past three years, citing the numerous killings as part of the degradation of the country. He said should Nigerians give SDP a chance, they will show that they are capable of moving the nation forward.

Falae, who said his party’s manifesto is to magnify Nigerian people and restructure the federation, added that any Nigerian who does not support restructuring is an enemy of the country.

“If any person is not talking about restructuring, the person is an enemy of Nigeria,” he said.

He also said Nigeria is a country everybody should be proud of and promised that SDP government will change the face of governance if given the chance.

Speaking earlier, the Enugu State Chairman of SDP, John Nwobodo, lamented that Nigeria is currently at crossroads and waiting for visionary leaders as an SDP government would offer, should they assume power.

“Nigeria, today, is in a dire straits. We are at crossroads, puzzled and perplexed. We can get out of the doldrums of misery, penury, poverty and insecurity. Nigeria’s deliverance and salvation is in your hands, in my hands and our hands,” he said.