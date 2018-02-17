APC govs pressure Buhari to declare for 2019

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from across the country yesterday stormed Katsina for a private with with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home where they are expected to put pressure on him to openly declare for the 2019 presidential race.

Buhari arrived Katsina on Tuesday evening and later proceeded to his Daura home , in what was initially reported as a “private visit,” over the recent demise of two of his nieces.

But informed sources said that Buhari would meet with the governors over the 2019 presidential polls, especially concerning whether he will run for a second term or not.

According to the source, “yes, the meeting may determine Buhari’s fate over 2019 but the outcome of the discussions may be subject to further deliberations, at a later date.”

As at 1 pm, 13 of the governors had arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua international airport, Katsina, where the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, received them.

As at 1.10 pm, Masari led his counterparts from Sokoto, Kogi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kano, Imo, Oyo and the Lagos State Deputy Governor for a bus ride to Daura. As at the time of this report, more governors were being awaited at the airport.