17th February 2018 - APC govs pressure Buhari to declare for 2019
17th February 2018 - Dickson has transformed Bayelsa – Obasanjo
17th February 2018 - Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue
17th February 2018 - Corruption: PDP tackles Amaechi
17th February 2018 - Yari accuses security agencies of complicity in Zamfara massacre
17th February 2018 - Ambode pledges support for traditional rulers
17th February 2018 - I’m ready to commit suicide if… – Obasanjo
17th February 2018 - Drama as police parades Lagos serial killer, alleged sponsor
17th February 2018 - Strange ‘snake’ tales from JAMB
17th February 2018 - Amokachi: Why eagles play under pressure
APC govs pressure Buhari to declare for 2019

APC govs pressure Buhari to declare for 2019

— 17th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from across the country yesterday stormed Katsina for a private with with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home where they are expected to put pressure on him to openly declare for the 2019 presidential race.

Buhari arrived Katsina on Tuesday evening and later proceeded to his Daura home , in what was initially reported as a “private visit,” over the recent demise of two of his nieces.

But informed sources said that Buhari would meet with the governors over the 2019 presidential polls, especially concerning whether he will run for a second term or not.

According to the source, “yes, the meeting may determine Buhari’s fate over 2019 but the outcome of the discussions may be subject to further deliberations, at a later date.”

As at 1 pm, 13 of the governors had arrived the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua international airport, Katsina, where the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, received them.

As at 1.10 pm, Masari led his counterparts from Sokoto, Kogi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Borno, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kano, Imo, Oyo and the Lagos State Deputy Governor for a bus ride to Daura. As at the time of this report, more governors were being awaited at the airport.

Latest

APC govs pressure Buhari to declare for 2019

— 17th February 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors from across the country yesterday stormed Katsina for a private with with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home where they are expected to put pressure on him to openly declare for the 2019 presidential race. Buhari arrived Katsina on Tuesday evening and later proceeded…

  • Dickson has transformed Bayelsa – Obasanjo

    — 17th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday was full of praises for Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for transforming Bayelsa State. Obasanjo who was received at the Bayelsa State helipad on Friday morning on a one-day working visit stated this at the Traditional Rulers Council, Yenagoa, where he was conferred with citizenship of…

  • Okorocha rejects calls to remove Zuma statue

    — 17th February 2018

    Says Madumere lacks political value to warrant impeachment GEORGE ONYEJIUWA,OWERRI Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha says that the statute of the ex- South African President Jacob Zuma  who was forced to resign from office by his party for a plethora of corruption allegations would not be pulled down. This is even as he said his…

  • Corruption: PDP tackles Amaechi

    — 17th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has admonished  the Minister of Transport and Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, to face his task of marketing what it described as  a bad product and stop arrogating sainthood to anybody The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan yesternight…

  • Yari accuses security agencies of complicity in Zamfara massacre

    — 17th February 2018

    Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has alleged that his administration gave security agencies 24 hours headstart to alert them on the impending invasion of communities in the state by bandits that resulted in the death of 39 persons in Zurmi Local Government Area on Wednesday night. Speaking on Friday evening when he led five Northern…

