APC: Galadima goes to court

Seeks cancelation of Oshiomhole’s election as APC chair

The Buba Galadima-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court with a writ of summons, asking the court to nullify the June 23 national convention of the party.

In the suit, Galadima specifically asked the court to declare him APC national chairman, in place of Adams Oshiomhole.

Although the suit was not filed in the name of the Reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC), Galadima insisted the party did not conduct a valid convention last month.

While contesting that those parading themselves as national officials were doing so illegally, he prayed the court to declare the National Working Committee (NWC) positions filled at the convention as “null and void”

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1734/18 and filed by Tolu Babalaye listed Buba Galadima, Kazeem Afegbua, Barr. Nicholas Asuzu and Alhaji Hadi Ametuo as plaintiffs.

While the defendants in the suit are the members of the National Working Committee, led by Oshiomole, other members, chairmen of each of the 36 states executive council, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC.

They claimed that they sued for themselves and on behalf of all the other national officers, states chairmen and stated executives of APC.

The plaintiffs also prayed the court for a declaration that, having regard to the APC constitution, particularly Article 20 thereof, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, the election conducted by the party at Eagle Square, on June 23 is invalid, null and void.

They also want the court to declare that being no valid election at the APC national convention, thereby leaving a vacuum, the reform-minded faction of APC known as the R-APC validly constituted the plaintiffs and the other national officers and state executives of APC to fill the vacuum and act in the interim capacities as officers of the APC.

In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs claimed that the APC is harbouring intractable divisions and the party is awaiting a massive implosion and might collapse finally unless steps are taken by reform-minded members to address the issues…

They also claimed that “APC has become factionalised and this is no longer a secret as the crisis tearing the party to pieces at the national and sub-national levels are in the public domain.”

They added that “the manner in which the national convention of the party was conducted has deepened the division within the party and exacerbated the leadership crisis from wards to the national level; all over the country.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.