Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its continued opposition to the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Mukan, in the discharge of its duties.

The PDP, through its chairman, Mr. Cleopas Moses, had maintained a strident criticism against Mukan since his assumption of duties alleging that APC chieftains were behind his deployment to the state for a political mission.

In its latest statement, Moses had alleged that the APC leaders had turned the CP’s office “to their operational political base” where they are allegedly “colluding with the Police Commissioner to weaken the security apparatus in the state for selfish political purposes ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

The APC spokesman Doifie Buokoribo in his reaction to the allegations of the PDP noted that the APC is impressed with the steps taken by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan to engage critical segments of the state and rid it of crime and criminality.

Buokoribo in the statement which accused the PDP of “now creating frightening scenarios and plotting low level fiction all in an attempt to incite the populace against the police” said “it considered it indecent and reprehensible that a party in control of government and power in the state could be so frightened by a lawful routine security posting.”

APC which commended the Police for apprehending the killers of 16-year-old Seiyefa Fred, a 100-level student of Niger Delta University (NDU) called on Bayelsans to support Mukan and the Bayelsa state Police Command to rid the state of criminals.

His statement read in part “To us, the new police commissioner is doing very well in the state. Indeed, we commend him for reaching out to all the critical segments of society, especially the youth, in his attempt to rid the state of crime and criminality.

“Similarly, we salute Police Commissioner Mukan for apprehending the suspected killers of Miss Seifa Fred. Fred, a first year student of Niger Delta University, who was killed recently in Yenagoa.

“We call on the people of Bayelsa State to support and cooperate with Police Commissioner Mukan”.