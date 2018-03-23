The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - APC, Fayose’s aide trade words over alleged dispute with monarch
23rd March 2018 - How Land Use Charge’ll affect tenants
23rd March 2018 - N1.6bn NUJ Pen Jewel Estate: Council recommends EFCC actions
23rd March 2018 - NIESV sets technical committee to review Lagos LUC
23rd March 2018 - FG, estate developers brainstorm on affordable houses
23rd March 2018 - Ugwuanyi, a trusted leader –Bishop Onaga
23rd March 2018 - Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia: Super-Biafran patriot
23rd March 2018 - Serah Johnson 07037659860
23rd March 2018 - Hijab controversy: Judiciary can’t gag NASS –Dogara
23rd March 2018 - Election sequence: Does it matter?
Home / Politics / APC, Fayose’s aide trade words over alleged dispute with monarch

APC, Fayose’s aide trade words over alleged dispute with monarch

— 23rd March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ayo Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, yesterday, exchanged verbal invectives over alleged disagreement between the governor and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi.

The monarch and Fayose allegedly had heated argument, recently, over demolition of some dilapidated buildings in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

While Fayose explained that the old buildings were being pulled down to rebuild and give the city a cosmopolitan look, some displeased residents cried to the monarch to appeal to the governor to stop the demolition. 

Fayose stuck to his guns.

Criticising Fayose for allegedly having some disagreement with the monarch, APC state Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, alleged that the governor has desecrated the Ewi’s traditional stool.

 “All the grandstanding and rhetoric that the demolition is necessary to give Ado-Ekiti a facelift, as the state capital, is a fluke.

“The truth is that house demolition is a viable business opportunity for the governor, after facts emerged that those Fayose had so far paid for losing their homes got a small fraction of the figures that the governor quoted for compensation from the Federal Government, as refund on the flyover project.

“For instance, reports indicated that Fayose allegedly put the compensation responsibility on the contractors of the flyover project, who are his friends from Ibadan, to pay the victims for losing their homes, whereas, the money received by the victims is just a small fraction of what was allegedly computed by the contractors to the federal government for reimbursement.”

In his response, Adelusi said: “I want to state emphatically that the relationship between the governor and the Ewi is very cordial.

“Perhaps, Ekiti APC feels it can use the demolition issue to woo Ekiti people to its side. Ekiti people understand better and would never be deceived again by the APC.  The APC cannot reap where it did not sow. The APC was in power for four years, it had nothing to show for It. It is obvious that the ever-growing popularity of Fayose, among Ekiti people, and the legacy projects adorning every nook and cranny of the state, has been a worry to the  APC. 

“If the APC thinks it can capitalise on the demolition to engender discord between the Ewi and the governor, it won’t work. The Ewi and people of Ado Ekiti are happy with the governor for doing what the APC failed to do when it was in power. The governor has been moderate and with no malice in whatever he does to bring development to the state capital.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC, Fayose’s aide trade words over alleged dispute with monarch

— 23rd March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ayo Fayose, Idowu Adelusi, yesterday, exchanged verbal invectives over alleged disagreement between the governor and the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi. The monarch and Fayose allegedly had heated argument, recently, over demolition of some…

  • How Land Use Charge’ll affect tenants

    — 23rd March 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Although the Lagos State Government has allayed fears that the Land Use Charge (LUC) will have negative effect on tenants, there are strong indications that property owners may not escape its crippling consequences. This is because, the introduction of LUC, will definitely increase the cost of property and that…

  • N1.6bn NUJ Pen Jewel Estate: Council recommends EFCC actions

    — 23rd March 2018

    ..Cancels MoU with initiators over sharp practices Maduka Nweke The Congress of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos council, has cancelled the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the erstwhile Chairman and his executives. The project initiators, NAWOJ President, Mrs. Ify Omowole; immediate past Chairman of the Lagos Council of NUJ, Mr. Deji Elumoye,…

  • NIESV sets technical committee to review Lagos LUC

    — 23rd March 2018

    The Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos branch, has hailed Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s gesture in slashing the new Land Use Charge (LUC) for commercial properties by 50 per cent. At a stakeholders meeting held at Ikeja, Lagos, the Chairman, NIESV, Lagos chapter, Mr. Olurogba Orimalade, pledged his association’s support for the new…

  • FG, estate developers brainstorm on affordable houses

    — 23rd March 2018

    Fred Itua; Okwe Obi, Abuja  The Federal Government and Real Estates Developers of Nigeria (REDAN) recently converged on Abuja to brainstorm on how to develop affordable houses for Nigerians. Declaring a workshop for real estate developers in Abuja, with the theme, “Enhancing Real Estates Developement Through Collaborative Effort”, open, Minister of State (2) for Power, Works…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share