APC extends Oyegun’s tenure by 12 months

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The extension was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its ongoing meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the meeting that lasted two and half hours, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, announced that the NEC has extended the tenure of the national officers of the party by 12 months.

“At the end of the NEC meeting today, a major decision was taken in line with the constitution of our party. We are all aware that the tenure of the current NWC and the executive members of this party both elected and appointed comes to an end June this year.

“Considering the time left for the party to conduct all the Congresses and convention and considering that our leader Sen. Bola Tinubu has been charged with responsibility of reconciling all aggrieved members of our party, we cannot afford to approach general elections with more dispute and crisis.

“So, relying on Article 13 of our constitution, which empowers the NEC to carry out the function of the convention, the NEC has decided to extend the tenure of the current NWC and other executive committees at various levels for another twelve months, starting from June 30,” he said.