16th June 2017 - APC expels Jibrin, suspended Rep
16th June 2017 - Osinbajo, Emir of Kano in closed-door meeting
16th June 2017 - Shake-up as Navy redeploys 21 Admirals, appoints 5 new FOCs, others
16th June 2017 - How Evans defied prophet’s warning days before arrest
16th June 2017 - Obiano sets new standards in IGR generation
16th June 2017 - On Biafra, Ango Abdullahi did not speak for the North
15th June 2017 - Major shakeup hits the Nigerian Navy
15th June 2017 - Osinbajo, Emir of Kano in closed-door meeting
15th June 2017 - U.S: Trump’s Travel Ban to be decided by Supreme Court
15th June 2017 - EU announces €143m humanitarian aid for northeast Nigeria
Home / National / APC expels Jibrin, suspended Rep

APC expels Jibrin, suspended Rep

— 16th June 2017

•‘They are impostors, character assassinators’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bebeji Local Government area of Kano State has expelled the suspended House of Representatives member, Alhaji Abdulmumini Jibrin, from the party over alleged anti party activities.

Jibrin, a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal constituency in Kano state, was suspended by House of Representatives for exposing alleged budget padding in the green chamber.

The local government party chairman, Alhaji Sani Kanti-Ranka announced the expulsion of Jibrin at a news conference in Kano yesterday.

He said the decision to expel the suspended lawmaker from the party followed series of allegations leveled against him in connection with the attempt to create divisions in the party.

“He is also accused of trying to change the leadership of the party at the local government and all the 14 wards in Bebeji local government.

“Similarly, he is expelled from the party at the local government because he is sabotaging the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, in addition to being disloyal and disrespectful to the national leadership of the party,”he said.

He said the offences were contrary to the APC constitution, hence, the decision of the party to set up a committee which sought for his reaction on the allegations.

He said the five-member committee had invited Jibrin-Kofa to depend himself, but he failed to honour the invitation.

Kanti-Ranka said following his refusal to appear before the committee, the party had no option than expel him.

The copy of the expulsion letter, which was signed by the Kofa ward Chairman and Secretary of the party, Hudu Musa-Kofa and Jibrin Yunusa-Kofa, respectively, was copied to the state governor, Ganduje and State party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

When contacted, Jibrin said the person who addressed the news conference was neither the chairman of the party at the local government level nor a part of the party executive at the state level.

“This is yet another round of character assassinations from career political antagonisers who are perpetually threatened by our advocate for transparency in public service and political leadership,” he said.

According to him, “they are engaged by some politicians in Abuja in continuation of their bids to frustrate my anti-corruption campaign.”

The lawmaker had accused Speaker Yakubu Dogara and some principal officers of the House of Representatives of padding the 2016 budget, an allegation which those listed denied.

Apart from raising budget padding allegations, Jibrin had also said some lawmakers were not “worthy” to belong to the House.

He was accused of misconduct and the H

ouse directed its ethics committee to probe him. The panel recommended his suspension, and Jibrin was suspended for 180 legislative days, which is approximately one year.

