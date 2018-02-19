APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has predicted doom for the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliation committee, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, fails.

Senator Sani said this when he paid a solidarity visit to the APC national leadership, last Friday.

He argued that setting up the reconciliation committee has stalled the exodus looming within the party and claimed that it would have been impossible for state governors and members of the National Assembly to reconcile warring factions at national and state levels since they are part of the problems of the party.

“I am at the national secretariat of the APC for two reasons. First is to personally express my support and solidarity to the efforts of the president in setting up a reconciliation committee headed by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“We are confident that his intervention could, most likely, address fundamental issues that are facing the party, at the national and at the state level. It is no more news that the APC is faced with crisis in some states where it holds sway as a party and this crisis has defied solutions for over two years and efforts that were made in the past has not been able to address the problems.

“Nobody could have solved this problem other than president Buhari himself, through Asiwaju Tinubu. The governors cannot solve the problems of the APC because they are party to the crisis; APC Senators and members of the House of Representatives cannot solve the problem because they are party to the problem. The party at the national level cannot solve the problem because there is disrespect and disregard for the leadership of the party in the last two years. What we need to understand very clearly is that crisis within a ruling party is not new and not strange…

“It is going to be a tragedy if Asiwaju fail to address the problem. This is what I know and I can speak in parables.

“The pronouncement appointing Asiwaju to reconcile members has averted the tragedy of people decamping from the APC to the other parties. It has been able to do so; at least for now,” he said. people decamping from the APC to the other parties. It has been able to do so at least for now,” he said.