The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Zamfara killers arrested
19th February 2018 - IPI director visits Nigeria
19th February 2018 - APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani
19th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Get Shekau dead or alive, Buratai charges troops
19th February 2018 - IPOB insists on Biafra
19th February 2018 - Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta
19th February 2018 - Wike preaches unity, development in Rivers
19th February 2018 - Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital
19th February 2018 - Edith 08144346869
19th February 2018 - 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers
Home / Cover / National / APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani

APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani

— 19th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has predicted doom for the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliation committee, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, fails.

Senator Sani said this when he paid a solidarity visit to the APC national leadership, last Friday.

He argued that setting up the reconciliation committee has stalled the exodus looming within the party and claimed that it would have been impossible for state governors and members of the National Assembly to reconcile warring factions at national and state levels since they are part of the problems of the party.

“I am at the national secretariat of the APC for two reasons. First is to personally express my support and solidarity to the efforts of the president in setting up a reconciliation committee headed by Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“We are confident that his intervention could, most likely, address fundamental issues that are facing the party, at the national and at the state level. It is no more news that the APC is faced with crisis in some states where it holds sway as a party and this crisis has defied solutions for over two years and efforts that were made in the past has not been able to address the problems.

“Nobody could have solved this problem other than president Buhari himself, through Asiwaju Tinubu. The governors cannot solve the problems of the APC because they are party to the crisis; APC Senators and members of the House of Representatives cannot solve the problem because they are party to the problem. The party at the national level cannot solve the problem because there is disrespect and disregard for the leadership of the party in the last two years.  What we need to understand very clearly is that crisis within a ruling party is not new and not strange…

“It is going to be a tragedy if Asiwaju fail to address the problem. This is what I know and I can speak in parables.

“The pronouncement appointing Asiwaju to reconcile members has averted the tragedy of people decamping from the APC to the other parties. It has been able to do so; at least for now,” he said. people decamping from the APC to the other parties. It has been able to do so at least for now,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Zamfara killers arrested

— 19th February 2018

•IGP deploys 3 more mobile police units Three principal suspects arrested for allegedly participaing in the recent Zamfara killings are now in police custody and are assisting the police in the investigation into the crime. The suspects are Garba, 45, Marafa, 45, and Badamosi, 40. Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has…

  • IPI director visits Nigeria

    — 19th February 2018

    Ahead of the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI) scheduled for Nigeria in June, the director of the world body, Barbara Trionfi, will visit the country from Wednesday.  According to the statement issued by Managing Director of The Sun Publishing Limited and spokesman for the forthcoming Nigerian congress, Mr. Eric Osagie, the visiting…

  • APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani

    — 19th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has predicted doom for the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliation committee, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, fails. Senator Sani said this when he paid a solidarity visit to the APC national leadership, last Friday. He…

  • Boko Haram: Get Shekau dead or alive, Buratai charges troops

    — 19th February 2018

    • ‘$1bn security fund to fight terrorists, buy equipment’ Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has, again, charged troops to capture factional leader of the Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive. Buratai gave the charge at former Boko Haram’s Command and Control Centre in Sambisa, Camp Zairo, during an…

  • IPOB insists on Biafra

    — 19th February 2018

    •Dismisses FG’s support for state police Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said its interest remains the full restoration of the sovereignty of the nation of Biafra and “not in whatever structural reforms the Nigerian government intends to undertake.”  IPOB insisted that anything being done by the Nigerian government short of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share