The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2017 - APC dividing Nigeria along primordial cleavages –UPP
30th June 2017 - Buhari not on life support, says Oyegun
30th June 2017 - INEC: Osinbajo approves new RECs
30th June 2017 - FG approves extension of budget support facility to states
30th June 2017 - Yoruba leaders urge FG to implement 2014 confab
30th June 2017 - Understanding the promise of Anambra Airport City Project
29th June 2017 - Russia: 5 men convicted of murdering Putin critic Nemtsov
29th June 2017 - UN Refugee Agency urges other countries to help Italy
29th June 2017 - South Sudan says aid workers cannot go to ‘insecure’ rebel-held areas
29th June 2017 - Int’l Widows’ Day: Ambode’s wife empowers 103 widows
Home / Politics / APC dividing Nigeria along primordial cleavages –UPP

APC dividing Nigeria along primordial cleavages –UPP

— 30th June 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

 

United Progressives Party (UPP) yesterday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), more than any government that had ruled Nigeria, has divided the country along primordial cleavages.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who stated this also accused APC of bringing the nation to near disintegration.

Okorie, who spoke in Awka at the National Convention of the party, insisted that the ruling part has failed to make good its promises of bringing change, thereby, defrauding Nigerians who gave it votes based on that promise.

 He said: “We have been politically defrauded by a political party that canvassed true federalism while it sought for the votes of Nigerians; but, in a very unscrupulous and unconscionable manner, promptly jettisoned its avowed article of faith and foisted on harmless Nigerian citizens, the worst form of nepotism, reductionism, lethargy, cluelessness and retrogression.”

 The UPP boss, who described his party as the most credible opposition party in the country today, devoid of rancor and fictionalisation in the foreseeable future, reaffirmed the party’s policy to zone it’s presidential slot to the South-East geopolitical zone for the 2019 general elections.

 Assuring that he would guard and sustain the ‘hard earned reputation’ of the UPP jealously, Okorie said the party would grant all federating units of the country the latitude to explore and exploit their comparative advantage for national growth and development if elected into power.

 Okorie expressed support for the use of the Electoral Voting System and commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly for their commitment to the process, noting that it would ensure credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC dividing Nigeria along primordial cleavages –UPP

— 30th June 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka   United Progressives Party (UPP) yesterday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), more than any government that had ruled Nigeria, has divided the country along primordial cleavages. National Chairman of the party, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who stated this also accused APC of bringing the nation to near disintegration. Okorie, who…

Share

  • Buhari not on life support, says Oyegun

    — 30th June 2017

    National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering very fast and not on life support. The president travelled to London, for medical check-up, on May 7, 2017. It was the president’s second medical vacation since this year. Speaking during a television programme, monitored…

    Share

  • INEC: Osinbajo approves new RECs

    — 30th June 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners. Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, in a statement, said the appointees have been confirmed by the Senate and, therefore, the appointments are with immediate effect. The commissioners are Professor Godwill Obioma (Abia…

    Share

  • FG approves extension of budget support facility to states

    — 30th June 2017

    • Okays rehabilitation of prisons From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The National Executive Council (NEC), presided over by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has approved the extension of the Federal Government’s Budget Support Loan Facility to various states of the federation to help cushion the effect of the economic recession on state governments. This will be the…

    Share

  • Yoruba leaders urge FG to implement 2014 confab

    — 30th June 2017

    • Fasheun, Al-Mustapha condemn agitation for Nigeria’s break up From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Joy  Umukoro South-West leaders, under the aegis of Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative, in Ibadan, Oyo State, have called on the Federal Government to begin the process of implementing, or reviewing for implementation, report of the 2014 national conference. The leaders,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share