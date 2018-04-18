The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division
18th April 2018 - Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
18th April 2018 - APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
18th April 2018 - Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud
18th April 2018 - Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba
18th April 2018 - Yoruba leaders advise members to obtain voter cards
18th April 2018 - UEFA president ‘worried’ over use of VAR at World Cup
18th April 2018 - Election 2019: No alternative to Buhari, Lalong – Dangwong
18th April 2018 - Farmers/herdsmen conflict, economic not ethno-religious – expert
18th April 2018 - More countries renew partnership with ECOWAS
Home / Cover / National / APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
APC disavows Omo-Agege

APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar

— 18th April 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has disassociated itself from the actions of the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial zone, Ovie Omo-Agege, over the role he played in the early morning attack on the upper legislative chambers by some thugs.

Describing the act as an “attack on democracy”, the governing party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja on Wednesday, strongly condemned what it called the invasion on the Senate.

The party in the statement charged security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace, urging them to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.

The statement read:

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Tony 18th April 2018 at 6:10 pm
    Reply

    APC has resorted stealing the MACE . Ha ha ha ha . They are finished.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BARRACKS Buratai

Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division

— 18th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto state government said it has allocated land and structures to serve as temporary headquarters for the take-off of the new 8 Division for the Nigerian Army in the state. The establishment of the division was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari last week. Speaking, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the state government…

  • Senate Mace MASSOB failed state

    Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB

    — 18th April 2018

    Jeff Amaechi, Onitsha The Movement for Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Uchenna Madu said Wednesday that the unconstitutional and forcible taking of the mace from National Assembly’s red chamber by hoodlums showed that ‘Nigeria is a failed and irreparable state that can never stand.” The Biafran separatist group…

  • APC disavows Omo-Agege

    APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar

    — 18th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has disassociated itself from the actions of the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial zone, Ovie Omo-Agege, over the role he played in the early morning attack on the upper legislative chambers by some thugs. Describing the act as an “attack on democracy”, the governing party…

  • Crisis rocks Abuja Investment Company over planned mass sack, fraud

    — 18th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The industrial crisis rocking the Abuja Investment Company Limited, (AICL), yesterday, took a dangerous dimension as some top staff of the company have threatened to drag both the Interim Management Team (IMT) and the newly reconstituted board members before the National Assembly and some anti-corruption agencies to right the wrongs in the…

  • ASABA - Anioma nation

    Secondus, governors, others for Okowa reception in Asaba

    — 18th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and three unnamed governors on the party’s platform are among dignitaries expected at the grand reception for Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa by his people of Delta north senatorial district (Anioma nation) this Saturday in Asaba. Former Economic Adviser to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  sunonline[email protected]

Share