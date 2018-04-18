APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has disassociated itself from the actions of the senator representing Delta Central Senatorial zone, Ovie Omo-Agege, over the role he played in the early morning attack on the upper legislative chambers by some thugs.

Describing the act as an “attack on democracy”, the governing party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja on Wednesday, strongly condemned what it called the invasion on the Senate.

The party in the statement charged security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace, urging them to ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.

The statement read:

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.”