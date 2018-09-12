APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari

Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described those who have exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as weak and selfish, who could not align with the vision of his administration. He spoke after he was handed the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for his 2019 re-election bid by a political group, the Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. READ ALSO: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms Buhari who expressed delight for being honoured by the group made up of youths from different parts of the country, explained why he had to come out of retirement to push to realise his vision to rescue the country in 2002. He said he was moved by the state of hopeless in the country, where the selfish interest of elected leaders superseded the national interest, stressing that the 2007 election was a disgrace. “I am honoured today (yesterday) to receive youths from all over the country contributing to buy the form for me. The weakest, whose sense of expectation do not align with our vision, have exited our party. We now have a party of strong and patriotic people who are ready to work for a strong Nigeria,” he declared.

Enumerating his achievement in the last three years, he said his administration has completed a rail project and new ones under construction, provided support for farmers, including the rehabilitation of fertilizer plants, introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA), which he said has reduced stealing in public service as well as provided jobs and cash for the most vulnerable Nigerians. Deputy Chairman of NCAN, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the three million members of the group contributed as little as N68 to purchase the form after an assessment of the performance of President Buhari. According to him, Buhari’s commitments to the fight against corruption, the fight against terrorism and the rejuvenation of the economy were some of the reasons that spurred the group to pay for the expression of interest and the nomination form for him. “Nigerians, for the first time in many years, could see a leader who painstakingly took decisions solely on the bases of national interest, above that of his or anyone else. A leader who belongs to all and behoving to our country and to God only, who in His infinite mercy brought our president back from the brink of death and restored him to strength and vigour.