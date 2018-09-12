– The Sun News
12th September 2018 - APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari
12th September 2018 - The men who want to rule Lagos
12th September 2018 - Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike
12th September 2018 - Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council
12th September 2018 - Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party
12th September 2018 - Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola
12th September 2018 - Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
12th September 2018 - NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
12th September 2018 - High cost of nomination forms
12th September 2018 - SUN GIRL LUKE GIFT
He said he was moved by the state of hopeless in the country, where the selfish interest of elected leaders superseded the national interest • Picks expression of interest, nomination form • Party gives conditions for consensus candidates Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described those who have exited the ruling…

    The men who want to rule Lagos

    The political tremor set off by ex-Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deny Governor Ambode a second term ticket may not ease off soon. Ismail Omipidan, Lagos The political tremor set off by the perceived move of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to…

    Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike

    Wike alleged this yesterday in Port Harcourt, where he stated that the plot by the APC-led Federal Government is to write results against the wishes of Nigerians Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act is part of a…

    Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council

    Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has appointed Dr. Doyin Okupe, as chairman of the Media Council for his campaign organisation. READ ALSO: Saraki visits victims of gas explosion in Lafia Okupe, a medical doctor and politician, has served as the national publicity secretary…

    Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party

    Dogara was silent on whether he would contest the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said he has accepted the request of his constituents to contest for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State…

