‘PDP to send el-Rufai packing in 2019’

Sola Ojo, Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, yesterday said the ruling All Progressives Congress was dead in the state.

He also stated that his determination to defect from APC to the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was to ensure that the current Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai do not return to the Sir Ibrahim Kashim House in 2019.

The lawmaker, who stated this when he alongside other defectors were formerly received into PDP family at Kaduna International Trade fair ground promised to give PDP a sizeable vote to send the APC to the background.

The Zaria-born political big wig said: ‘’God gives power, “but the APC regime in Kaduna and Nigeria has dealt with the electorate and the electorate will retaliate at the right time.

“We don’t insult, but we tell the truth. I am telling El-Rufai to use the remaining time he has in office to pack his things and be prepared to leave government house. We don’t insult, but they will feel pains by the truth we speak.

PDP is full and rebranded, ready to take over from this incompetent government that is already fading out”, the lawmaker’ said.

He used the occasion to plead forgiveness from electorate and God for his role in bringing APC government on board of Kaduna politics in 2015 saying,

“APC was dead long time ago and its engine and tyres have been removed too’’.

He continued: “let’s join hands with our great party PDP and change things. Without PDP, there would be no end to untold hardship Nigerians will be suffering.

We are praying to God to help us to be united to be successful in reclaiming our state and country.”

Former Kaduna State Governor, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero in a remark said, PDP was back to rescue the country after listened to the yearnings of Nigerians for its return to power, “the time has come to liberate our people who have tasted two governments and now understand which is better.”

Chairman of PDP, Felix Hassan Hyet, while welcoming them back to the party, said that they would work together with them to liberate Kaduna State and Nigeria from the shackles of APC .

He noted that the mistakes APC were making were designed to propel PDP back to power to provide an inclusive leadership for the people.

“Hunkuyi brought El-Rufai to power. I believe he has realized his mistake and would work hard towards correcting that by helping PDP to send him packing from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House,” he added.

Other top PDP members that attended the occasion were the National Secretary, National Women Leader, Senator representing Kaduna South, Sen Danjuma La’ah among others.