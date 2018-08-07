– The Sun News
Home / Politics / APC dead in Kaduna –Sen. Hunkuyi

APC dead in Kaduna –Sen. Hunkuyi

— 7th August 2018

‘PDP to send el-Rufai packing in 2019’

Sola Ojo, Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, yesterday said the ruling All Progressives Congress was  dead in the state.

He also stated that his determination to defect from APC to the  main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was to ensure that the current Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai do not return to the Sir Ibrahim Kashim House in 2019.

READ ALSO Indonesia evacuates 2,000 tourists as quake kills 98

The lawmaker, who stated this when he alongside other defectors were formerly received into PDP family at Kaduna International Trade fair ground promised to give PDP a sizeable vote to send the APC to the background.

The Zaria-born political big wig said: ‘’God gives power, “but the APC regime in Kaduna and Nigeria has dealt with the electorate and the electorate will retaliate at the right time.

“We don’t insult, but we tell the truth. I am telling El-Rufai to use the remaining time he has in office to pack his things and be prepared to leave government house. We don’t insult, but they will feel pains by the truth we speak.

PDP is full and rebranded, ready to take over from this incompetent government that is already fading out”, the lawmaker’ said.

He used the occasion to plead forgiveness from electorate and God for his role in bringing APC government on board of Kaduna politics in 2015 saying,

“APC was dead long time ago and its engine and tyres have been removed too’’.

He continued:  “let’s join hands with our great party PDP and change things. Without PDP, there would be no end to untold hardship Nigerians will be suffering.

READ ALSO 2019: With Ihedioha, Imo’ll rise again, says Tambuwal

We are praying to God to help us to be united to be successful in reclaiming our state and country.”

Former Kaduna State Governor, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero in a remark said, PDP was back to rescue the country after listened to the yearnings of Nigerians for its return to power, “the time has come to liberate our people who have tasted two governments and now understand which is better.”

Chairman of PDP,  Felix Hassan Hyet,  while welcoming them back to the party, said that they would work together with them  to liberate Kaduna State and Nigeria from the shackles of APC .

He noted  that the mistakes APC were making were designed to propel PDP back to power to provide an inclusive leadership for the people.

“Hunkuyi brought El-Rufai to power. I believe he has realized his mistake and would work hard towards correcting that by helping PDP to send him packing from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House,” he added.

Other top PDP members  that attended the occasion were  the  National Secretary, National Women Leader, Senator representing Kaduna South, Sen Danjuma La’ah among others.

1 Comment

  2. Tony 7th August 2018 at 9:23 am
    Reply

    APC dead in other states too.

TAMBUWAL

Sokoto elders further isolate Tambuwal

— 7th August 2018

NAN Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State is now an isolated politician in his home state, disowned not only by his godfather, Aliyu Wamakko, but also the elders of the party. The elders excoriated him for defecting to opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and, to add insult to injury, they scored him as the least…

  • CAR THIEF

    Car thief disguised as priest arrested in Imo

    — 7th August 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri A notorious car thief, Gabriel Okani from Umuebule, of Okporo in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, is currently being detained at the Imo State police headquarters for allegedly attempting to steal a Toyota Camry car parked inside the premises of the Assumpta Cathedral, the Archdiocese of Owerri Catholic Church during…

  • AKPABIO

    BREAKING: Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority Leader

    — 7th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minority Leader of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has resigned from his position as leader of the minority group of the Red Chamber. In a letter of resignation he personally signed, dated August 4, 2018, which was observed by Daily Sun, the former Akwa Ibom State governor said his resignation from the…

  • NEWMAP

    NEWMAP raises the alarm over erosion threat in Enugu

    — 7th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Enugu State office, has raised the alarm over erosion menace and danger of major roads being cut off in the state. The agency said erosion threat in major federal roads in Enugu State required an emergency measure to fix them, warning that the state would…

  • BENUE SPEAKER

    Impeached Benue Speaker, others lose bid to vacate restraining order

    — 7th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, has ruled that the order restraining Messrs Terkimbi Ikyange, James Okefe, former Deputy Speaker, and Benjamin Adanyi, former Majority Leader, from parading themselves as principal officers of the Assembly would persist pending the determination of the substantive suit. The impeached Speaker of…

