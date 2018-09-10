– The Sun News
APC dead in Bayelsa – Dickson boasts

— 10th September 2018

…Receives 5000 APC defectors

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead in Bayelsa State with the gale of defection that has hit the party ahead the 2019 elections.

Governor Dickson, who stated this while receiving over 5,000 defectors of the APC, including its expelled former Chairman, Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, in Yenagoa, back to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said those that matter in the APC had left the party because of its disorganised nature and the violent trend that that trailed its activities in Bayelsa State.

According to him, “It is clear that the PDP is the only party that has the capacity to win elections because the APC has no support base with the defection of its prominent members.”

He sympathised with those that were deceived to join the party but ignored and neglected when appointments were made, noting that the party would still accommodate more of the defectors as the 2019 election draws near.

READ ALSO:  Dankwambo’s brother denies joining APC

“We welcome Chief Tiwei Orunmighe , our brother Africanus , our member in the House of Assembly, Hon Alfred Watson and the 98 leaders and over 5000 members of the APC back to the PDP.

“I knew those that matters at the other side because I was the one that led the battle for the PDP.

“Today with what has happened, the APC is dead in Bayelsa state. I know all the people that are defecting back because I am a countryman.

“I am not like people that play politics in Lagos, in Abuja, on the pages of newspaper and on social media.

“We have now wind down the activities of APC in Bayelsa state. These people defecting today were the backbone of the party but when it was time for federal appointments, the so –called leader was giving it to brothers, sisters, cousins, forgetting those that worked for the party”.

READ ALSO: Flood: FG gives NEMA 72hrs to submit data on Kebbi victims

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr. Cleopas Moses, also predicted victory for the PDP in the 2019 general elections, noting that the death of the APC in Bayelsa State would signal the demise of the party at the centre.

Orunimghe, in his comment,  lamented that the leader of the APC in Bayelsa State, former governor Timipre Sylva, describing him  as “a businessman and not a politician.”

While alleging that the former governor had no prior experience before he became governor which contributed to his poor performance in office decried his violent disposition to resolve party issues.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

