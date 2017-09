From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The All Progressive Congress (APC) committee on true federalism is currently in at the Banquet Hall, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Delegate from Kwara, Niger, Benue, Kogi and Osun states are attending the meeting of the zonal consultation.

Dignitaries present at the meeting include Governors Aregbesola of Osun State, host Governor Ahmed Abdulfatah Ahmed, representatives of Governor of Niger State, vice chairman APC North Central, Speaker Kwara House of Assembly, senators, party stalwarts from at least three states and organised labours from NULGE amongst others.

Details later…