Ant to elephant: ‘We shook the bridge’ or making sense of the APC crisis

In no time, the ant was in full ‘owanbe’ mode, moving from group to group, eating, drinking and dancing. It had so much fun it forgot it was small, vulnerable, and above all its inability to undertake the second leg of the journey on its own. When the elephant was set to start the return trip, it went looking for the ant and told it was time. The ant kept prancing. The elephant sent other animals to warn its passenger that it was getting impatient but the ant was too drunk with the spirit of owambe to care. It even told the elephant to leave it alone, that if it could find a way to attend the party, it would find its way back home.

One by one, the animals left. Gradually, the masquerade returned to the land of the ancestors. The arena emptied out. That was when the ant realized it was on its own and truly stranded. Both the dead and the living had gone to their houses. The elephant had left. That was the time it knew that without the elephant, it could not have shaken the bridge or be part of the big masquerade dance. Even as you read this, the ant is still at the arena, alone, lonely, stranded. It missed the last bus home. So what is there to learn from this story, especially at a time like this? I worry about APC and PDP. When APC needed transportation to electoral victory, nPDP provided it. They rode together to the victory party. Where victory had been a mirage, nPDP brought a miracle. While PDP was waddling through the river, nPDP helped APC become a victory song. For me, without the exit of nPDP from the PDP, the APC would not have won. I may be wrong but think of the number of serving governors and lawmakers APC gained and the size of the electoral fortune it translated to. And now APC, like the ant, seems to have forgotten the ride to the party. It is having so much fun it has allowed the ride back home to go without getting on its back. Both APC and nPDP need each other. They are a winning team only when they work together. All this talk of ‘I’m not losing sleep over exit of nPDP or R-APC’ seems like hot puff of smoke and I have a strong feeling it has a potential to become chronic insomnia for all concerned. Neither APC nor nPDP can shake the bridge on its own. Ant to elephant: ‘We shook the bridge’ or making sense of the APC crisis