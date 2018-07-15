Ant to elephant: ‘We shook the bridge’ or making sense of the APC crisis

– The Sun News
Latest
15th July 2018 - We shook the bridge
15th July 2018 - PDP alleges brutalisation of members, ballot snatching
15th July 2018 - Eleka delivers polling unit
15th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Ekiti Radio, TV station shut over alleged lapses
15th July 2018 - Olukere sues for peace, tells parties to accept outcome of polls
15th July 2018 - Faulty card readers, ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, trail voting
15th July 2018 - EU, British High Commission, give preliminary reports
15th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti,
15th July 2018 - I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World
15th July 2018 - Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier
Home / Columns / Funke Egbemode / We shook the bridge
WE SHOOK THE BRIDGE

We shook the bridge

— 15th July 2018

When the duo finally arrived at the other end of the bridge and the ant had alighted from its ‘carriage’, it announced with a smirk on its little face: ‘We shook the bridge.’’

Funke Egbemode

It was time for the masquerade festival again. Not the annual one, it was the big masquerade festival where the spirits, the recently dead and ancestors visited the earth to bless and felicitate with their children. So, everywhere was agog, everybody was involved. It was a dawn to dusk celebration. The living arrived early to wait for the descent of the ancestors from yonder.

The journey from all over the kingdoms started early. The men went in groups, the women too. The youth went in age groups. Oh, I forgot to alert you, this was a masquerade festival in the animal kingdom. All the animals were involved.

But the ant was stranded. Why? There was this big river all the animals had to cross, walking or swimming to get to the venue of the celebration. Dogs had no issues. The bigger animals didn’t even have to worry about swimming. They simply waddled across. The birds flew, of course. But the ant, it needed help. It could neither fly, swim nor waddle. So, it stood at the bank of the river, waiting for help. Other animals saw it stranded there, some jeered, many just ignored it. The ant, it was so small, almost invisible, really.

As the morning gave way to early afternoon, the other animals advised the ant to return home, with barely concealed sneer.

‘This ant sef, what does it think it is?

‘Don’t mind the disrespectful thing, it actually thinks it should be where the rest of us are.’ ‘I wonder how long it would stay on that same spot before knowing that it is too small to be on a journey like that.’

But the ant kept its faith. It was true that it missed the last three festivals because it waited all day and could not find any means of getting across to the celebration side.

Then it saw the elephant coming majestically. Usually, the elephant used an old bridge so it would not trample on the smaller animals while crossing the river. The ant approached the elephant.

Oh elephant, help me across the river

I’m tired of standing on this spot

All day, they have jeered at me
All day, my neighbours have sneered Let me ride on your back

Let me hide in your hide
I promise to be of good behavior
I promise to be good.
Softly, sonorously, sweetly, the ant sang. The elephant was moved by the appeal and offered to carry the ant on its back all the way to the venue of the celebration. Of course, it was no big deal for an elephant to carry an ant. The large mammal didn’t even know it was carrying anything.

In the middle of the old bridge though, the elephant had to slow down because of the rickety frames.

The weight of the elephant rattled the bridge so badly the ant almost passed out. When the duo finally arrived at the other end of the bridge and the ant had alighted from its ‘carriage’, it announced with a smirk on its little face: ‘We shook the bridge.’’

The elephant roared with laughter. ‘So, you and I are now ‘we’’?

The ant pranced off into the crowd announcing gleefully to anyone who cared to listen to its little arrogant tale of how it shook the bridge and got to the party before many animals.

In no time, the ant was in full ‘owanbe’ mode, moving from group to group, eating, drinking and dancing. It had so much fun it forgot it was small, vulnerable, and above all its inability to undertake the second leg of the journey on its own. When the elephant was set to start the return trip, it went looking for the ant and told it was time. The ant kept prancing. The elephant sent other animals to warn its passenger that it was getting impatient but the ant was too drunk with the spirit of owambe to care. It even told the elephant to leave it alone, that if it could find a way to attend the party, it would find its way back home.

One by one, the animals left. Gradually, the masquerade returned to the land of the ancestors. The arena emptied out. That was when the ant realized it was on its own and truly stranded. Both the dead and the living had gone to their houses. The elephant had left. That was the time it knew that without the elephant, it could not have shaken the bridge or be part of the big masquerade dance.

Even as you read this, the ant is still at the arena, alone, lonely, stranded. It missed the last bus home.

So what is there to learn from this story, especially at a time like this?

I worry about APC and PDP. When APC needed transportation to electoral victory, nPDP provided it. They rode together to the victory party. Where victory had been a mirage, nPDP brought a miracle. While PDP was waddling through the river, nPDP helped APC become a victory song. For me, without the exit of nPDP from the PDP, the APC would not have won. I may be wrong but think of the number of serving governors and lawmakers APC gained and the size of the electoral fortune it translated to.

And now APC, like the ant, seems to have forgotten the ride to the party. It is having so much fun it has allowed the ride back home to go without getting on its back. Both APC and nPDP need each other. They are a winning team only when they work together. All this talk of ‘I’m not losing sleep over exit of nPDP or R-APC’ seems like hot puff of smoke and I have a strong feeling it has a potential to become chronic insomnia for all concerned.

Neither APC nor nPDP can shake the bridge on its own.

Ant to elephant: ‘We shook the bridge’ or making sense of the APC crisis

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INTIMIDATED

PDP alleges brutalisation of members, ballot snatching

— 15th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its members were intimidated and brutalised by thugs allegedly hired by the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) during the Ekiti state governorship election held yesterday. The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Kola Ologbondiyan, said apart from the harassment…

  • ELEKA - POLLING UNIT

    Eleka delivers polling unit

    — 15th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in yesterday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, Prof. Olusola Eleka won in his unit. Read also: Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count Eleka who voted at unit 001, ward 001, Okuruku in Ikere-Ekiti polled 287, while the governorship candidate of the All Progressives…

  • NBC SHUT DOWN EKITI BROADCASTING

    Ekiti guber: Ekiti Radio, TV station shut over alleged lapses

    — 15th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday shut down the Ekiti State Broadcasting Corporation indefinitely over alleged professional lapses. Read more: Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018 NBC boss, South West, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, who announced the closure in a statement, explained that the station would remain shut for allegedly announcing results of…

  • BALLOT BOX SNATCHING

    Faulty card readers, ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, trail voting

    — 15th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State governorship election held yesterday was characterized by cases of ballot box snatching, kidnap of party agents, malfunction of card readers characterized the poll even as thugs hired by one the major parties prevented voters from casting their ballots in some areas of Ado Ekiti, state capital. Ado Ekiti…

  • PRELIMINARY REPORT - EKITI ELECTION

    EU, British High Commission, give preliminary reports

    — 15th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Ketil Karlsen, as well as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, have given their preliminary reports on the Ekiti governorship election to journalists. In separate interviews with journalists in Ekiti yesterday, the duo reported…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share