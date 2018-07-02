APC crisis: nPDP weighs options

Ismail Omipidan and Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The seemingly signs of growing rapprochement between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a major bloc within it, the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) appears to be heading for the rocks once more. Indications emerged yesterday that the leadership of the nPDP will be making its position known this week on where it stands, ahead of the 2019 elections. Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, leader of the group, made this known in a statement from his media office in Ilorin. He disclosed that before the end of the week, members of the group would have concluded their consultations and come up with their position on all what they stand for, emphasising that whatever decision they would take would be one that would seek to promote the wellbeing of the Nigerian masses. He also stressed that “corporate interest of the citizenry and a united Nigeria where no man is oppressed is paramount and very dear to their hearts.” This is even as he thanked Nigerians, who he said have always seen reason for their struggle, particularly the media for adequate reportage of their activities.

Daily Sun investigations, however, revealed that the group’s position may have been informed by the olive branch extended to it by the new national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole had shortly after his swearing in expressed the party’s desire under his leadership to engage with all aggrieved members of the party, with a view to winning their confidence back. Daily Sun put a call to Baraje yesterday to confirm whether or not the group was going to be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on its grievances, he simply said, “call me back by Monday, by then the picture would have been clearer.” Sources close to the group and the presidency, however, told Daily Sun that the group was indeed considering meeting with Buhari, if the president shows “reasonable sign” of his desire to meet with them. “Contrary to what some persons are saying, all we want is to be treated as equal partners in the APC because we all contributed to installing the Buhari government in 2015. “I am sure you were at our convention in Abuja, you heard what Oshiomhole said. He acknowledged our group’s contribution to the APC success in 2015. In fact, he was emphatic by saying that but for our group’s contribution, it probably would have been difficult for the APC to make it. He is the reason we are considering reopening this negotiation.