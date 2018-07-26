APC crisis: Nigerians must apologise to S’ East, says IYM

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Following the exodus of membership presently hitting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Igbo Youths Movement (IYM), has demanded apology from Nigerians to the people of the South-East geo-political zone.

The group said the apology must come because of the zone’s innate wisdom in the voting choice they made in 2015 elections.

IYM Founder and Deputy Secretary Igbo Leaders of Thought, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, said it was heart-warming, though unfortunate, that those who mocked and castigated the South East on the pattern of their voting in 2015 were now realising the wisdom in their choice.

READ ALSO: FG approves N103.7m medical equipment for NPA

He said, “All those who mocked Ndigbo then, can see from the current defections in the NASS Tuesday that Ndigbo were right all along.

“The South East simply made a smart choice in 2015. The rest needed three horrible years of barricading of homes of Judges, Senators, etc to discover that Ndigbo were right all along in their vote pattern of 2015.

“Now the scales have fallen off everybody’s eyes, we are waiting for the apology. Remember they mocked us for putting our eggs in one basket. They decamped today back to the basket. They simply couldn’t see what Ndigbo saw in 2015.”