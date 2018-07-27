Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that Senator Shehu Sani must apologize to people of the state for “sabotage”.

He said this in reaction to the declaration by the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, that he was staying in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Shehu Sani had dismissed his planned defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a chat with journalists at the APC National Secretariat after a meeting with the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

“We revolted against the Party because it is suffocating us. Now we have a new surgeon who is doing everything possible to put it back on track.

“That is why we give him the benefit of doubt that the problem can be solved”, the lawmaker added.

Responding to a question during a live radio programme in Kaduna Thursday night, El-Rufai likened Shehu Sani’s offences to “political apostasy”.

The governor lamented how the Senator oppossed his $350m (World Bank) loan request at the Senate.

El-Rufai also insisted that the lawmaker remained suspended from the ruling APC.

“He has to repent; he has to tell Kaduna people why he sabotaged them.

“He has to also go back to the ward level, because as far as we are concerned he remains suspended from the party”, El-Rufai said.