The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2017 - APC: Crises in 10 states stall convention
7th September 2017 - Lagos police go after illegal vigilance groups, cultists, others
7th September 2017 - Police intercept 5,000 packets of tramadol in Jigawa
7th September 2017 - 4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta
7th September 2017 - Coffin found in Ondo church
7th September 2017 - Four bodies recovered in flooded river in Plateau
7th September 2017 - Woman, 20, arrested for abducting girl, 7, for 19 months
7th September 2017 - Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army
7th September 2017 - Former LG chiefs tackle Obiano over unpaid entitlement
7th September 2017 - I’ll generate 3,000 jobs in my first tenure  – PRP candidate
Home / National / APC: Crises in 10 states stall convention

APC: Crises in 10 states stall convention

— 7th September 2017

By Ismail Omipidan and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There are indications that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who were looking forward to the party’s national convention this month, following the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria, may have to wait a while longer.
The crises rocking 10, out of the 36 states of the party’s chapters, have stalled plans for the convention, Daily Sun gathered yesterday.
“At the end of the delegates’ election, we had issues with about 10 states. And the president has insisted the issues should be resolved before we hold the convention. Unfortunately, the leadership of the party, in Abuja, is foot-dragging over the petitions that are already before them,” one of the party’s chieftains, disclsoed on Tuesday.
Daily Sun’s investigations, as at the time of filing this report, revealed that there was nothing on ground to suggest that the party would hold its convention any time soon.
In the event the party does not convene a national convention, more than two years after assuming power, the party would have violated its own constitution.
Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution states that “the national convention of the party shall be held once, in two years, at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee, subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission and, at least, 14 days notice given to members eligible to attend. “
But, the party has given various reasons in the past why it has not been able to hold a convention, chief among which was president Buhari’s absence.
APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, was optimistic that the party’s convention would hold soon and disclosed that the party would roll out plans for the convention next week.
“Now that president Buhari is back, we will perfect the arrangements we have put in place already and roll out the plans in the next one week,” Oyegun said.
In January 2017, the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced April 29, 2017, as the convention’s date in a statement.
He also said that the decision to ensure that the convention holds in April was taken at a meeting of the party’s NWC in January, and added that the NWC, which Oyegun chaired, also outlined processes leading to the national convention. It will commence with a congress to fill vacancies in the party’s structures across the country.
Again, shortly before Buhari’s return, barely few days to the party’s Delegates’ election, Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, during a joint APC NWC) and meeting of the governors of the party in Abuja, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, assured that the plans were underway to convene the party’s convention.

 

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC: Crises in 10 states stall convention

— 7th September 2017

By Ismail Omipidan and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja There are indications that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who were looking forward to the party’s national convention this month, following the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria, may have to wait a while longer. The crises rocking 10, out of the 36 states…

  • Lagos police go after illegal vigilance groups, cultists, others

    — 7th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji   The Lagos State Police Command has declared war on illegal vigilante groups across the state. Already five suspects have been arrested and arms and ammunition recovered from them. The acting Commissioner of Police (Ag CP), Imohimi Edgal, at a press briefing yesterday at the Police Officers’ Mess, Ikeja warned that it…

  • Police intercept 5,000 packets of tramadol in Jigawa

    — 7th September 2017

    From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Police in Jigawa have intercepted a vehicle laden with 10 cartons containing 5,000 packets of tramadol capsules along the Maigatari border town of Niger republic. The drug, which is listed among the prohibited substances, was confiscated when the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) allegedly alerted the police that a Toyota Corolla car…

  • 4 bank officials arrested over robbery attack on bullion van in Delta

    — 7th September 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba FOUR officials of an Asaba branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) have been arrested in connection with alleged armed robbery attack on a bullion van stocked with N25 million. The van was conveying the money from a branch of the bank in Agbor to Asaba, Delta State when the…

  • Coffin found in Ondo church

    — 7th September 2017

    •Youths stone pastor From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A coffin was yesterday discovered in the foundation of a church building in Ipinsa, a community in Akure South Local Government Are of Ondo State. It was gathered that some members of the church discovered the strange object and called the attention of the traditional ruler of the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share