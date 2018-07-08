APC crises: Chieftain begs leaders to consider party’s interest  

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Ahead of 2019 general election, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Donatus Okonna, has called on the leaders of the party, in Enugu State, to sheathe the swords and embrace peace to salvage the party.

Okonna, who spoke to Daily Sun, in an interview, said that the crisis festering in the party could have been avoided had the former national leadership adhered strictly to the party’s constitution during the elective congresses which had factionalised the party in virtually all the states of the federation.

The State Organising Secretary of the faction led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated that political party is like a family and party members need to understand the concept of a political party which is to contest election and win an election.

“Considering that election is around the corner members should come together to be able to salvage those disenchanted with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in Enugu State.

“Enugu state is not practicing democracy. Before now Enugu has only one political party that is existing and the resident of Enugu is looking up to APC to provide the alternative platform.

“The number of APC members in Enugu state shows that the people is disenchanted with the administration in the state.

“The party leadership needs to come together and accommodate one another. In every contest winner must emerge and losers should accept defeat.

“We should exemplify true spirit of sportsmanship and extend the hand of followership to all the members because the interest of the party should be paramount and the interest of the party is to win the 2019 election.

“The party members must understand and learn how to respect leadership. As it is today the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, is the highest political office holder in Enugu state and by implication he is the leader of APC in Enugu State and we should respect him and listing to his advice and directives.

“He is followed by the Special Adviser to the President on Justice Reform and National Coordinator of Open Government Partnership (OGP) Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku.

“So, in hierarchy, those are people we should look up to for direction. We have somebody like Senator Ken Nnamani who is respected at the National level but here in Enugu people will be looking down on him”.

While he said that political party is like the church where members are equal no matter the time they joined the congregation.

He continued, “What distinguishes position is your capacity and ability to convert more souls to the church. I heard some people are asking which day is this person joined APC. It is not important but what is important should be what this person can do.

“There are old members that cannot attract members into the party but we have new members that have attracted hundreds of members into the party”.