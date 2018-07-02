APC convention: How battle was fought, lost

And even now, investigations further reveal, that there is nothing to suggest that those plotting their exit from the party have dropped the idea.

Regardless, the convention has come and gone. The epic contest for party positions won and lost. However, the story of what happened at the convention will be a subject of discourse for several months to come.

For some people, it was a case of no victor, no vanquish. That notwithstanding, some nerves are yet to be massaged. Candidates, who sustained political bruises, are yet to be appeased and angry losers are yet to get reprieve.

Pre-convention crisis

Months before the national convention, APC had been engrossed in series of crises. From the sharp division among the rank and file of the party, over planned tenure elongation by

John Odigie-Oyegun leadership, to the crisis that dogged ward, local and state congresses, the party fought what could pass for the toughest battles since it was registered in 2013, in the build up to the national convention.

While the Odigie-Oyegun -led National Working Committee (NWC) had planned to extend its stay in office, some governors and founding leaders of the party, who had repeatedly resisted the leadership style of the immediate past NWC, insisted that a convention must be held, where new leaders will emerge.

The icing on the cake came from the presidency; a quarter many had thought was favourable disposed to Oyegun retaining his seat. President Muhammadu Buhari, who until he dropped the bombshell by kicking against tenure elongation had rooted for Oyegun’s continuous stay in office, was later to insist that election must be held.

First, he said Oyegun was free to re-contest. With that caveat, APC governors, led by El-Rufai, queued behind Oyegun. But sensing that former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders were not favourably disposed to having Oyegun return as chairman, President Buhari too had to dump Oyegun. And before long, both leaders settled for Oshiomhole. The decision threw some of the governors off the balance, especially those who felt allowing Oshiomhole emerge as party chairman was tantamount to handing the party to Tinubu.

It was however learnt that, because the governors opposed to Oshiomhole were unwilling to against Buhari’s wish, they were said to have grudgingly backed Oshiomhole. In the end, the former Edo State governor emerged unopposed at the convention ground.

Despite the seemingly consensus on Oshiomhole, the crises rocking the party went over the roof. Ward, local government and state congresses, threw up more crises. Different factions emerged from the turbulent congresses. From Imo to Zamfara, Oyo to Rivers States, various factions emerged. The dusts were yet to settle when the party hurriedly held its national convention.

Fisticuffs, protests during convention

The division in the party came to the fore during the convention. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara are members of the popular new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), an aggrieved arm of the APC.