APC congress: We’ll battle injustice to end – Alebiosu

Remi Adefulu

Dayo Alebiosu, son of Lagos East All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Chief Busura Alebiosu, is a former member of the House of Representatives.

He speaks on why he joined forces with the Fouad Oki group in the battle to fight perceived injustice that characterised the recent conduct of the APC congresses in the state.

What is your impression of the recent APC congresses?

My impression is simple and straight forward. The party guidelines say that the congresses shall be conducted in wards and local governments recognised by INEC. We know that there are 20 councils in Lagos State, and it was on this premise that we conducted our congress. Usually what happens at the wards and the Local governments determine who to vote into the state executives.

As you know, bubble rises from the bottom to the top, not from top to the bottom based on that we conducted ours in the 20 councils and from there; we did the state congress, at Airport Hotel.

I am aware that there were issues on the other side because they came to a consensus, and I am wondering which consensus. Is it the entire party that couldn’t realise consensus at the ward level, at the council level, that suddenly reached a consensus at the state level? It’s amazing. The National Working Committee held a meeting. Before then came petitions. The NWC said the congress held in the Local Council Development Areas were illegal and as such were null and void.

It was not ok, and as a result some people went to court for interpretation. We have states where some people were sworn-in and later removed. After all, that was how Aregbesola became governor of Osun State. We have situations in state and National Assembly where people who had already been sworn in were asked to vacate their seats by the courts. We are waiting to hear the response from the court.