Home / National / APC condemns Kaduna crisis, sets up investigative panel

APC condemns Kaduna crisis, sets up investigative panel

— 23rd February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed regret over the dimension the crisis rocking the Kaduna State chapter of the party has degenerated.

It also constituted a three man investigative committee to wade into the crisis.

The crisis that bedeviled the Kaduna State chapter of the party took disturbing dimension when Governor Nasir el-Rufai allegedly ordered the demolition the property belonging to Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, housing the newly unveiled office of a faction of the party.

Reacting to the ugly development, the national leadership of the party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, revealed that the party appointed the deputy national chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni, to chair the committee which has National Auditor, Dr George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu as members.

While warning the parties in the disagreement to maintain utmost decorum, the statement read: “After its executive session held on Wednesday, the National Working Committee of the APC has decided as follows:”

“That the unfolding situation in Kaduna State is deeply regrettable and request all parties in the disagreement to maintain utmost decorum and give opportunity for true reconciliation.

“Consequently, the NWC has set up a three-man committee led by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni to embark on a fact-finding mission to Kaduna State with a view to identifying the remote and immediate causes of the disagreement and the circumstance that led to the demolition of the house of Senator Hunkuyi.

“The committee is to report back to the NWC within a week. Other members of the Committee are the National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu and National Woman Leader, Hajia Rahmatu Alliyu,” the statement read

It equally revealed the decision taken on the crisis in the Kogi state chapter, stressing: “In respect of Kogi, the NWC reaffirms that that Alhaji Haddy Ametuo remains the Chairman of the APC in the state until the appropriate organ of the party decides otherwise in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“The meeting of the NWC with lasted for about seven hours was led by the National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and was attended by majority of the NWC members,” the statement read.

