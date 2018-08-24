APC condemns destruction of Kalu, others’ billboards

“In Abia North, billboards belonging to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Ben Kalu and others were destroyed by suspected PDP hired thugs.”

Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent destruction of billboards belonging to former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and other APC chieftains including Chief Benjamin Kalu by suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hired thugs.

In a statement, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Ben Godson, in condemning the act said it is disheartening that people still indulge in what he described as malignant politics.

“In Abia North, precisely in Bende Local Government Area, billboards belonging to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Ben Kalu and others were destroyed by suspected PDP hired thugs. Also in Abia South, Chief Marc Wabara’s billboards were pulled out in the name of tax force. We have tried to reach the tax force chairman and they kept saying he’s in Abuja.

“This is not good politics. Abia does not need this now. People should learn to be politically tolerant. They should allow electorate decide who will lead them. We are in democracy; the election is next year, but, they are already restless. They’re jittery at the level of political juggernauts that APC is parading and they chose vandalising of our billboards.”

He warned that APC would no longer fold her arms and watch miscreants hired by the PDP to continue to vandalise billboards of its members, stressing that the era of politics of intimidation in the state by the PDP was over and for good.

Godson equally condemned the statement credited to a former member of APC, Chief Sam Nkire who is now the deputy national chairman of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) South that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will win the governorship election in 2019 due to his laudable projects in the state and that Abia workers and pensioners should exercise patience with the governor that he will soon pay them.

The Abia APC publicity secretary said the APC family in Abia was shocked to read most of the things credited to Nkire since leaving the party and challenged Nkire to publicly come out and tell Abia people what he meant by laudable projects of the present administration.

Godson said if not for what the federal government has been doing in Abia in terms of roads rehabilitation, the state would have been nothing to write home about.

He commended the Federal Government, whom he said was using the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to turn the state around.

“I don’t know what he meant by laudable projects. Almost all the good projects in Abia are Federal Government projects and some which are being handled by NDDC. If that’s what he meant by laudable projects, then kudos should be given to the Federal Government. Left for the state government, Abia will be empty. It’s disheartening to hear elders like Chief Nkire condoning starvation of workers and pensioners by the government they are working for.