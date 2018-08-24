APC condemns destruction of Kalu, others’ billboards— 24th August 2018
“In Abia North, billboards belonging to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Ben Kalu and others were destroyed by suspected PDP hired thugs.”
Okey Sampson, Aba
Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent destruction of billboards belonging to former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and other APC chieftains including Chief Benjamin Kalu by suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hired thugs.
In a statement, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Ben Godson, in condemning the act said it is disheartening that people still indulge in what he described as malignant politics.
“In Abia North, precisely in Bende Local Government Area, billboards belonging to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Ben Kalu and others were destroyed by suspected PDP hired thugs. Also in Abia South, Chief Marc Wabara’s billboards were pulled out in the name of tax force. We have tried to reach the tax force chairman and they kept saying he’s in Abuja.
“This is not good politics. Abia does not need this now. People should learn to be politically tolerant. They should allow electorate decide who will lead them. We are in democracy; the election is next year, but, they are already restless. They’re jittery at the level of political juggernauts that APC is parading and they chose vandalising of our billboards.”
He warned that APC would no longer fold her arms and watch miscreants hired by the PDP to continue to vandalise billboards of its members, stressing that the era of politics of intimidation in the state by the PDP was over and for good.
Godson equally condemned the statement credited to a former member of APC, Chief Sam Nkire who is now the deputy national chairman of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) South that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will win the governorship election in 2019 due to his laudable projects in the state and that Abia workers and pensioners should exercise patience with the governor that he will soon pay them.
The Abia APC publicity secretary said the APC family in Abia was shocked to read most of the things credited to Nkire since leaving the party and challenged Nkire to publicly come out and tell Abia people what he meant by laudable projects of the present administration.
Godson said if not for what the federal government has been doing in Abia in terms of roads rehabilitation, the state would have been nothing to write home about.
He commended the Federal Government, whom he said was using the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to turn the state around.
READ ALSO: NDDC to provide more facilities for NYSC in Niger Delta
“I don’t know what he meant by laudable projects. Almost all the good projects in Abia are Federal Government projects and some which are being handled by NDDC. If that’s what he meant by laudable projects, then kudos should be given to the Federal Government. Left for the state government, Abia will be empty. It’s disheartening to hear elders like Chief Nkire condoning starvation of workers and pensioners by the government they are working for.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us24th August 2018
-
NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution24th August 2018
Latest
APC condemns destruction of Kalu, others’ billboards— 24th August 2018
“In Abia North, billboards belonging to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Ben Kalu and others were destroyed by suspected PDP hired thugs.” Okey Sampson, Aba Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent destruction of billboards belonging to former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and other APC chieftains…
-
South East Govs inaugurate regional health committee— 24th August 2018
Ortuanya said the primary focus of the committee was to foster regional integration and economic development within the context of a united Nigeria. Raphael Ede, Enugu South East Governor’s Forum has inaugurated its Consultative Committee on Health (CCH) as one of the thematic areas of priority for development of the zone. READ ALSO: South East govs move…
-
Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words— 24th August 2018
Mgboh flayed Okechukwu over his assertion that he would retire the deputy president of the Senate from politics and win the 2019 senatorial seat. Raphael Ede, Enugu The All Progressives Congress Youth Circle (APCYC) of Enugu West Senatorial District has wished Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a successful retirement from the Senate. READ ALSO: I rejected overtures to…
-
2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC— 24th August 2018
“I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.” • Denies releasing timetable for primaries From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has predicted doom for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing…
-
Delta declares operation show your PVC in public service— 24th August 2018
According to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service, the government insisted that public servants may now be required to produce PVCs for official purposes. Paul Osuyi, Asaba Apart from declaring two work free days to enable public servants in Delta State participate in the ongoing voters’ registration, the state government has…
-
Entertainment
Genevieve’s `Lionheart’ to premiere in Toronto Film Festival— 23rd August 2018
NAN Nollywood veteran Genevieve Nnaji’s latest movie, `Lionheart’ is set to premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The annual festival is scheduled to take place from Sept. 6 to Sept. 16. Nnaji’s first directional movie `Lionheart’ will screen for the first time at the festival on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. The movie was…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria— 21st August 2018
In June 1952 the administration of the Church of Scotland Mission adopted the name “The Presbyterian Church of Eastern Nigeria” Judex Okoro, Calabar It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
At Sallah, knife sellers strike gold in Bauchi— 23rd August 2018
Each year, the knife sellers are seen waiting for customers. They also sharpen blunt knives to make the slaughtering of animals for Eid el-Kabir easier. • We make up to N20, 000 daily selling, sharpening knives, they claim Paul Orude, Bauchi On Tuesday, Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts around the world to celebrate this…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Adieu Kofi Annan, servant of peace— 23rd August 2018
Annan was virtually everywhere in the world where peace was needed, including Nigeria in 1998 to support the transition to civilian rule after many years of military dictatorship. Lewis Obi The day Mr. Kofi Annan resigned the position of Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and the Arab League for Syria, in 2012, it…
Columnists
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
-
Readers’ language clinic (1)— 22nd August 2018
This column is for the exchange of meaningful ideas on various aspects of the English language and its correct usage — I am merely an active coordinator Ebere Wabara On July 18, 2018, I published the following blunder entitled “Military junta” incorrect. One anonymous reader sent me the SMS below and declared, in blissful ignorance,…
-
Back from Fujairah, beyond Dubai… on the tickets of the GUO Emperor— 22nd August 2018
I was in deep contemplation thinking about my benevolent mentors when in faraway Fujairah I encountered the Onwa GUO Emperor alone in his hotel room Emma Okocha “Never trouble another for what you can do yourself, never spend your money before you have it, never buy what you do not want because it’s cheap; we never…
-
If I am in government…— 22nd August 2018
I must continue to be a critic even if I become the Governor of Imo State by tomorrow. I will not fail to listen to critical minds and use them to form advisory committee of my government. Nathan Uzorma Protus This article was written and published this year but I have decided to repeat it…
-
Bible proofs God is not against polygamy— 22nd August 2018
If the Heavenly Father has no law against polygamy and Jesus Christ did not speak against it in the Holy Bible, how could it be sinful? Sina Adedipe One thing I have realized from the reactions of readers in the ten years that I have been writing on polygamy in this column is that those…
-
Does President or faction of Senate have power to reconvene upper legislative chamber on vacation? (1)— 22nd August 2018
It is only the Senate President, or in his absence, the Deputy Senate President, that can reconvene a properly adjourned session when the Senate is on its annual recess. Mike Ozekhome There has, of recent, been some focus and hoopla about whether or not the president, or some 30 All Progressive Congress (APC) senators can…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply