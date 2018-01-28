The Sun News
APC committee report on true federalism reflects yearnings of Nigerians – APC South-East

— 28th January 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South East Zone, yesterday said the report of the party’s Committee on True Federalism reflected the yearnings of most Nigerians.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Chief Hycienth Ngwu, who disclosed this in a statement lauded the Committee Chairman, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for doing a thorough job.

According to him, “the report is indeed a true reflection of the yearnings of most Nigerians, and it has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that the APC is determined to give Nigerians the real and positive change it promised.

“We believe that if the issues raised in the report are not politicised by the vocal few Nigerians, thereby subjecting the report to unnecessary debate with the intent to cause delay in its implementation, Nigerians would experience harmonious co-existence in an atmosphere of peace and robust economic prosperity”.

While Ngwu appealed to other political parties and civil society groups to be nationalistic in their comments and views on the report, he warned that “this should not be seen as APC affair, but Nigerian’s affair. We all must be committed to end these agitations.”

He urged all peace loving Nigerians to accept this proposal and support the government of APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari for its obvious political will to see to the implementation of the report.

Ngwu said that the party believed that “it is the one-stop solution to the causes of various agitations that have for decades been plaguing our country Nigeria.”

