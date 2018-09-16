APC commends Adeosun for toeing path of honour

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, for taking the path of honours in resigning her position last week.

The statement from the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, described Adeosun’s resignation and the acceptance by President Muhammadu Buhari as actions of ‘honour, strength of character and integrity’.

“The news that the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) exemption certificate tendered by the former Finance Minister was not genuine has been well-reported in the media.

“Like all responsive and responsible governments concerned about the truth and due process, the Federal Government undertook diligent investigation of the allegation.

“Now that the report of the investigation is out, the right thing has been done. The honourable minister has taken the path of honour and resigned. We congratulate Mrs. Adeosun for her action.

“In President Buhari-led administration of integrity and transparency in the conduct of public affairs, no officer of government with a modicum of questionable conduct or integrity should stay in office.

“In past PDP-led administrations, the country was held down by corrupt and irresponsible public officers who refused to honour invitations of the National Assembly; closed down national airports against perceived political adversaries; bought luxurious bullet-proof vehicles with public funds at inflated prices; locked out National Assembly members, forcing federal lawmakers to climb high barricades in order to assess the legislative chamber.

“It was these acts of corruption, impunity, irresponsibility and executive rascality that made Nigerians vote in the President Buhari administration in 2015, with its Change mantra to put a stop to such undemocratic practices.

“We wish Adeosun every success in her future endeavours and join President Buhari in appreciating her immense contributions to the stability of the Nigerian economy in the past three and half years,” the statement read.