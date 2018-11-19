Paul Orude, Bauchi, Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin and Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Toro Federal Constituency by-election in Bauchi State.

APC candidate, Yusuf Nuhu, got 22,317 to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Shehu Buba Umar who scored 18,235 votes.

Announcing the results at the collation centre, yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Ahmad Tijjani Fagam, said Nuhu emerged the winner having scored the highest number of votes.

Also, in the House of Representatives by-election held in Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/ Oke Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara state, same day, was won by the APC candidate, Raheem Olawuyi.

Declaring the result of the election at the Irepodun Local Government secretariat in Omu Aran, the Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Abimbola Adesoji, said Olawuyi polled 21, 236 to emerge winner. He defeated his closest rival, Saheed Damilare, of the PDP, who polled 18, 095.

Abimbola, of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said Olawuyi, having scored the highest number of votes in the election was declared winner.

Other contestants in the election were Femi Ona-Ara of Labour Party, Ajadi Olayemi of Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) as well as Olaniyan Ayorinde of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

In Katsina, Speaker Yahaya Kusada, also of the APC won the by-election for Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada Federal Constituency seat of the House of Representatives.

The seat became vacant when then incumbent member, Ahmed Babba Kaita, moved to the Senate, after he won a by- election for Katsina North senatorial district, in August.

Announcing the results in the early hours of yesterday, in Kankia after conclusion of election on Saturday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Rasheed Adedayo Hamzat, said Kusada polled 48,518 votes to defeat three other contestants for the seat.