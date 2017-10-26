The Sun News
APC chieftain to southern govs: Devolution of power, least of our problems

An All Progressives Congress, (APC) chieftain in Enugu State, Prince Mathew Agu, has expressed disappointment on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum that met, in Lagos, on Monday.

Agu said rather than come out with solution to youths unemployment, increase in crime and other compelling national issues, the governors chose to talk about devolution of power which he described as least of our problems.

In a statement, in Enugu, on Thursday, Agu wondered if the governors lacked ideas or were ill-prepared for the offices they presently occupy.

He said that Nigeria was bedeviled with myriad of serious fundamental problems that the governors should have looked into and come out with answers to the problems but failed in the mission at Lagos.

His words: “I am disappointed with the high level selfishness among the governors because they talked about decolorisation of power without discussing the issues of local government autonomy. If you want to talk about devolution of power you do it holistically and just what you like and what is favourable to you.

“The level of corruption in governance of Nigeria has long attained the biblical merchandising with the people in the name governance, and I had expected that the governors of the southern regions should have been greatly disturbed by the scourge and aligned themselves with the efforts of the President and came up with resolutions aimed at strengthening the institutions of governance with a view to eradicating corruption in our polity to institutionalize a culture of leadership of selfless services to the people,” he said.

