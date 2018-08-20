APC chieftain defects, leads 3,000 members to ADP

Recalling Adeoti’s antecedents in politics, Babayemi assured the people of the state that if he becomes the governor, he would take the state to the next level.

Babayemi epressed optimism that ADP would form the next government in the state, saying, “the time is ripe for the people of Osun to gain their freedom from the shackles of political colonial masters.”

Addressing party supporters, Adeoti expressed his appreciation for the people’s support and promised not to let them down.

He also described as callous, the inability of the state government to fix the dilapidated Iwo/ Osogbo and Ejigbo/Osogbo roads amid other facilities that fall within Osun West Senatorial District.

He assured that the issue of modulated salary and non-payment of pensions and gratuities would be a thing of the past if he becomes the governor.

Maintaining that Osun is blessed with several natural resources and fertile land, Adeoti said if supported to win the election, the challenge of unemployment, high taxation and other programmes initiated by the present administration would be addressed.

Adeoti said: “Dotun Babayemi, is an epitome of service to humanity. The Gbongan prince and philanthropist has assisted thousands of people of Osun West Senatorial District in the areas of education, health, sports and employment opportunities.

“It is on record that Babayemi has so far given over 400 brilliant, but indigent students scholarships covering their university education.”