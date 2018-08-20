– The Sun News
APC chieftain defects, leads 3,000 members to ADP

20th August 2018

Akere, who lauded the step taken by Babayemi in pitching his tent with the ADP, emphasised the need for people of Osun West to support him.

• I’m still in ruling party – Lasun

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dotun Babayemi, increased the ranks of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) when he defected to the party with 3,000 APC members.

Babayemi’s supporters who came from Ayedaade, Ayedire, Ola Oluwa, Irewole Isokan, Ejigbo Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore and Iwo that make up Osun West Senatorial District, converged in Gbongan town at the weekend where they were received into the ADP.

READ ALSO: APC zones dep. governorship seat to Osun West

While addressing the crowd at the event, the ADP chairman, Toye Akinola, described Babayemi as an astute politician who has chosen the right path where his political aspirations would be met.

ADP leaders like Soji Ajayi and Azeez Adesiji, described the party as the future of politics. They recalled their days in the APC, where they claimed their opinions were never respected and urged voters to support ADP for the growth and development of the state.

Sunday Akere, the immediate past Commissioner for Information, said that Osun would only progress when grassroots politicians are elected into leadership positions.

Akere, who lauded the step taken by Babayemi in pitching his tent with the ADP, emphasised the need for people of Osun West Senatorial District to support him.

After receiving ADP flag, Babayemi described the ADP governorship candidate, Moshood Adeoti, as the best among the lot in the race. He identified justice and equity as factors that distinguishes ADP from other parties and urged those who have not collected their PVCs to do so and vote for Adeoti on September 22.

Recalling Adeoti’s antecedents in politics, Babayemi assured the people of the state that if he becomes the governor, he would take the state to the next level.

Babayemi epressed optimism that ADP would form the next government in the state, saying, “the time is ripe for the people of Osun to gain their freedom from the shackles of political colonial masters.”

Addressing party supporters, Adeoti expressed his appreciation for the people’s support and promised not to let them down.

READ ALSO: 6,209 Osun APC excos defect to ADP

He also described as callous, the inability of the state government to fix the dilapidated Iwo/ Osogbo and Ejigbo/Osogbo roads amid other facilities that fall within Osun West Senatorial District.

He assured that the issue of modulated salary and non-payment of pensions and gratuities would be a thing of the past if he becomes the governor.

Maintaining that Osun is blessed with several natural resources and fertile land, Adeoti said if supported to win the election, the challenge of unemployment, high taxation and other programmes initiated by the present administration would be addressed.

Adeoti said: “Dotun Babayemi, is an epitome of service to humanity. The Gbongan prince and philanthropist has assisted thousands of people of Osun West Senatorial District in the areas of education, health, sports and employment opportunities.

“It is on record that Babayemi has so far given over 400 brilliant, but indigent students scholarships covering their university education.”

In a related development, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, has reiterated commitment to the APC, insisting that he would not leave the party despite the fact that he lost the party’s governorship primary.

Responding to reports that he plans on dumping the party, he alleged that though there was a conspiracy against him in the primary, he would still work for the party to ensure its victory in the governorship election in the state.

The deputy speaker was among the 17 aspirants that contested the APC governorship primary in the state on July 20.

He came second with 21,000 votes, while Gboyega Oyetola, the Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola won the primary with 127,017 votes.

READ ALSO: Aregbesola’s free ride: Many stranded as travellers besiege railway terminal

“We are party members and we know that in every contest, there must be a winner, whether it is free and fair or not. We want to make sure that the party exists and maintains its status as the ruling party.

“Although I was conspired against during the governorship primary, I will not leave the party. I am still attending all the party’s functions to that effect. My supporters and I are still members of the APC and we are not intending to leave the party in the nearest future.

“We will do our best to support the party during the September 22 governorship election,” Lasun said

