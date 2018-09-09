– The Sun News
APC chieftain, cleric praise Ugwuanyi for peace initiatives
UGWUANYI

APC chieftain, cleric praise Ugwuanyi for peace initiatives

— 9th September 2018

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emma Eneukwu, and Pastor of Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre, Enugu, Pastor Timothy Benedict, have commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,  for his exemplary leadership style.

They said the governor’s style has brought peace and unity among politicians in the state, irrespective of political affiliations.

The duo, who spoke separately during the dedication of  Eneukwu’s son, Chukwubuikem, at the church, appreciated  Ugwuanyi, amid loud ovation from the congregation, for creating an enabling environment for politics to thrive in Enugu State without bitterness.

READ ALSO: PDP leader joins APC in Akwa Ibom

Eneukwu described Ugwuanyi as a close friend and true father to all politicians in the state irrespective of their political leanings.

He stressed that his inclusive leadership style and bi-partisan approach to governance had brought enduring peace and unity among political leaders in the state, as well as development.

Benedict, on his part, while expressing delight with Ugwuanyi’s presence at the event, in solidarity with a member of the opposition political party in the state, called on other states to “ learn the template on how to play politics,”  and added: “This is politics without bitterness, politics without struggle.”

The event, was attended by other politicians from different political parties.

They included Senator Andy Uba, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Senator Jim Nwobodo, Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Ayogu Eze, Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, among others.

 

The APC national vice chairman added that their presence shows that governor Ugwuanyi is “a father to all.”







