The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - APC chairmanship: Oyegun may step aside
26th April 2018 - Melaye: Senate shuts down, invites IGP
26th April 2018 - 2018 World Malaria Day: Ambode’s wife distributes 3,000 treated mosquito nets
26th April 2018 - Obasanjo killed true federalism, say Attah, Okunrounmu
26th April 2018 - Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads
26th April 2018 - Igbo must join hands to vote out Buhari –Coalition
26th April 2018 - Nigeria far from eliminating malaria –WHO
26th April 2018 - Again, govs meet over Paris Refund, Stamp Duties, others
26th April 2018 - 2019: Opposition alleges plot to block accounts of states opposed to Buhari
26th April 2018 - UNICEF tasks Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa on increased malaria cases
Home / Cover / Politics / APC chairmanship: Oyegun may step aside
Buhari Oyegun President ADP

APC chairmanship: Oyegun may step aside

— 26th April 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

There are strong indications that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, may not offer himself for re-election in the forthcoming national convention next month.

The decision to step aside at the end of his tenure in June, a source said, is to be seen as  not opposing President Muhammadu Buhari or taking any action that will further divide the party.

With this development, chances of former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, succeeding Oyegun are getting clearer.

At a meeting with APC governors on Tuesday, Buhari reportedly endorsed Oshiomhole’s candidature, a move the National Publicity Secretary,  Bolaji Abdullahi, described as a personal opinion of the president.

The chairmanship slot of the party is reserved for the South South, particularly Edo State.

A source close to Oyegun reiterated to Daily Sun that the chairman has resolved to quit at the expiration of his tenure instead of seeking re-election at the convention.

When asked to explain the point when Oyegun felt he should drop out of the chairmanship race, the source replied that he had been in a quandary over the issue, for a long time on account of his age.

“He has not been enthusiastic about remaining as chairman. He does not see the chairmanship contest as a do -or -die affair.”

Although Oyegun is not keen about staying on as chairman, the source said some tendencies in APC, comprising some leaders and governors, mounted intense pressure on him to continue as chairman “because of his mien and managerial ability.”

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his Kaduna counterpart , Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai are known staunch supporters of Oyegun.

However, as a way of placating Oyegun, a Presidency source said an ambassadorial position, or a lesser appointment, may be given to him.

He said the president’s decision to do away with Oyegun and hand the chairmanship baton to Oshiomhole “is to bring vitality to the leadership of the party.”

According to him, the president made up his mind to back Oshiomhole for the job; as far back as December 2017.

The source revealed that Buhari had hinted some people close to him, including Alhaji Mamman Daura, Alhaji Isa Funtua, former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, former Zamfara State governor, Sani Ahmed Yerima and former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, about his decision.

The national convention of the party had earlier been fixed for May 14.

The date has since been reviewed after the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, announced after the APC governors meeting with the National Working Committee, in Abuja, yesterday, that a new date will be announced after Ramadan.

A 68-man convention committee, chaired by Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, was inaugurated earlier this week.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari Oyegun President ADP

APC chairmanship: Oyegun may step aside

— 26th April 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja There are strong indications that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, may not offer himself for re-election in the forthcoming national convention next month. The decision to step aside at the end of his tenure in June, a source said, is to be seen as  not…

  • Melaye: Senate shuts down, invites IGP

    — 26th April 2018

    •IGP hasn’t picked my calls in 48 hours –Saraki Fred Itua, Abuja Senate adjourned plenary, yesterday, in solidarity with one of its own, Dino Melaye, who is being held by the Nigeria Police Force, in Abuja. The adjournment followed the adoption of a motion moved by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa. The Red Chamber equally resolved to…

  • 2018 World Malaria Day: Ambode’s wife distributes 3,000 treated mosquito nets

    — 26th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo  Lagos State governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode, has distributed 3,000 insecticide-treated nets to mark the World Malaria Day and called on Nigerians to be more concerned with preventing, rather than curing malaria infection. April 25, every year, is World Malaria Day, set aside since 2007, to recognise global efforts at controlling malaria, provide education on…

  • Obasanjo killed true federalism, say Attah, Okunrounmu

    — 26th April 2018

    • Fight for resource control not over yet –Ibori Chinelo Obogo Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah, has accused former president Olusegun  Obasanjo of ending the federal system of governance, which, he said, should have moved the country forward. He said this yesterday, during the launch of his book, ‘Attah on Resource Control:…

  • FAKE Army Ads

    Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads

    — 26th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army says it is not conducting any recruitment exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) into the service as is being speculated on social media. It has warned the public about fake advertisements requesting members of the public to join the Army by applying for the short service program. The…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share