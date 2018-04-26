APC can’t win elections in Bayelsa –Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has once more said the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win elections in Bayelsa State.

Dickson, who accused APC in Bayelsa of harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens, said the party can never be entrusted with the people’s mandate.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, in a statement, said Dickson made the assertion in Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday, during the swearing in ceremony of six new special advisers.

Top among them were Mr. Guy Murray Bruce, who was assigned special adviser, Entertainment and Tourism Development and a former lawmaker and APC chieftain, Ayiba Duba, who took charge as special adviser on Political Matters 2.

Dickson said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), through the restoration government under his watch has transformed the landscape of Bayelsa and provided credible leadership to the people.

Congratulating Duba for defecting from the APC, the governor called on the few other good people who, he said, have seen the deceit, emptiness and criminality in the APC, to return to the PDP.

The governor also inaugurated the Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board, stressing that, henceforth, all public and private teachers will undergo training, retraining and certification by the board, as part of quality control measures.

He, also, applauded Bruce for his achievements in the entertainment industry, and urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the state, with a view to making Bayelsa a tourism and entertainment hub in the country.

He said: “I’ve said it again and again, that the APC cannot win any elections in this state. Bayelsa remains a stronghold of the PDP. The people of Bayelsa know what the PDP is doing for them in terms of leadership and development. So, they will not allow themselves to be deceived by the other parties that have clearly shown Nigerians they do not have anything to offer the country. APC in Bayelsa harbours, protects and arms criminals to maim and kill innocent Bayelsans. It is the same criminals who move about freely with police protection and Bayelsans know them.

“Election is not about terrorising people; it is not about using security to threaten and hound the electorate. Duba, you were deceived, but, now, that you have seen the difference and returned home to PDP, I expect you to join hands with government in bringing about more development, which only the PDP has the capacity to provide for our people.

“I also urge you to tell the few others, who are still in the APC, to cross over to the PDP fold, as our umbrella is big enough to accommodate every good Bayelsan.”

Aside Bruce and Duba, Bobolayefa Owoupele was posted to Development Control, Chief Natus Zebakeme takes over Culture, Chief Sunday Omekwe was deployed to take charge of Public Service Reforms, while Mr. Andy Obed was named special adviser on Legal Matters 2.

Mr Dein Benadoumene took oath of office as chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission, while Mr. Jephthah Wilson, Mrs Aperetari Ogugu, Mr. Emina Bioghoemi and Moses Talbot are members.

Other members include, Mr. ThankGod Igbanibo, Mr. Godwin Worikumo and Mr. Billy Tobiyei.

The governor also inaugurated Dr. Asiam Blessing Ikuru, as chairman of the Post Primary Schools Board and Mr. Oyinkuro Asanakpo as chairman, Bayelsa Volunteers.