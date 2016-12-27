The Sun News
Home / Politics / APC BoT member, Okpozo dies at 84

APC BoT member, Okpozo dies at 84

— 27th December 2016

… Okowa mourns

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo is dead.

He died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Monday evening after battling an undisclosed ailment at the age of 84.

Okpozo, a chieftain of the APC in Delta State, was a consistent leader of opposition political party in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) controlled state since 1999.

The octogenarian had earlier made his mark in the political landscape of the country as Deputy Speaker of the defunct Bendel State House of Assembly, and later, an elected Senator during the third Republic.

Regardless of his opposition status, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday commiserated with the family of the late Senator Okpozo, saying that he was saddened by the news of his death.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Isoko nation and the APC over the loss.

Governor Okowa recalled that Senator Okpozo was a vocal voice in the Senate, adding that until his death he has remained a consistent critic and commentator on national issues.

He affirmed that the then Senator, served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent, noting that the late politician was a worthy leader in the Niger Delta.

The statement read: “We have lost a great man whose contributions to the literary world can best be described as legendary, inspirational and worthy of emulation.

“The late Senator Okpozo, a distinguished lawmaker and elder statesman, will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of the late Senator F.S. Okpozo to take solace in the fact that his was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late Distinguished Senator Francis Spanner Okpozo, the Isoko Nation, and the APC on the demise of the erudite Senator.”

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his achievements in different areas of national life will always be remembered.

